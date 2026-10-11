Alert Flood Warning from SUN 12:49 PM EDT until SUN 5:00 PM EDT Oct 11, 2026 Oct 11, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Flood Warning in Effect Until 5 PM EDT: Flooding Expected in Western North CarolinaWhat’s Happening:A Flood Warning is in effect until 5 PM EDT due to excessive rainfall. This replaces the previous Flash Flood Warning. Flooding is expected in low-lying and flood-prone areas.Affected Areas:West Central Alexander County, NCNorthwestern Catawba County, NCEast Central Burke County, NCSouthern Caldwell County, NCWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying areas is imminent or occurring.Flooding along Mulberry and Lower Creeks is expected to recede this afternoon.Possible shoreline flooding along Lake Rhodhiss and its tributaries into the evening. People are also reading… Will Isaias match Helene? National Weather Service forecasters address concerns Weakened Isaias still threatens NC, NWS says. Here's the timeline of the heaviest impacts Candidates for McDowell County Board of Commissioners answer questions Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns Candidates for McDowell clerk of Superior Court answer questions Carolina Panthers announce return of running back on Thursday Fact check: Ad targets NC Democratic candidate Jamie Ager's donations and political ties Marion honors retiring emergency services director, longtime business owners Marion man faces charges of breaking and entering, marijuana possession Trump doles out billions to voters ahead of midterm elections McDowell County Manager Ashley Wooten submits resignation McDowell County Schools alumni spotlight: Early College grad's career brings her back home Candidates for Marion seat on McDowell Board of Education answer questions Biggest takeaways from the Carolina Panthers' prime-time Week 4 win over Lions Manny Diaz preaches consistency to Duke ahead of Georgia Tech game Impacts:Travel disruptions due to flooded roads and low-lying areas.Potential damage to property in flood-prone areas.Safety Tips:Avoid driving on flooded roads.Stay informed and monitor local news for updates.Be aware of your surroundings and move to higher ground if necessary.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Will Isaias match Helene? National Weather Service forecasters address concerns Could Hurricane Isaias, which strengthened in the Gulf on Thursday, deliver the destruction of 2024’s Hurricane Helene in the North Carolina m… Weakened Isaias still threatens NC, NWS says. Here's the timeline of the heaviest impacts Despite weakening overnight into a post-tropical cyclone, former Hurricane Isaias threatens the North Carolina mountains with mudslides and fl… Marion's Mountain Glory Festival canceled due to impending Hurricane Isaias weather concerns “Residents are encouraged to monitor weather conditions and stay informed by following all notifications and guidance issued by McDowell Count… McDowell Emergency Services opening shelter at noon, continues to monitor weather An emergency shelter is opening at noon today at the McDowell County Senior Center, 100 Spaulding Road in Marion. McDowell County reports no injuries after overnight flooding, landslides; EOC center, shelter closes After a long night of heavy rainfall and flooding across McDowell County, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) closed at 9 a.m. Sunday. The e… Watch Now: Related Video Suspected plague case highlights Russia’s inherited Soviet-era culture of secrecy Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Pentagon Says Firing Squad Execution Will Be Livestreamed Public will be able to watch Fort Hood shooter's execution, Hegseth says Public will be able to watch Fort Hood shooter's execution, Hegseth says WHO Says It Lacks 'Full Picture' After Suspected Plague Death In Russia WHO Says It Lacks 'Full Picture' After Suspected Plague Death In Russia Recommended for you