Alert Special Weather Statement until WED 6:15 PM EDT May 27, 2026 May 27, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds to Central Catawba RegionWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving through central Catawba, southeastern Alexander, and west-central Iredell Counties. The storm is expected to impact the area until 6:15 PM EDT, moving east at 25 mph.Affected Areas:HickoryNewtonSt. StephensConoverClaremontCatawbaLake Norman State ParkLookout Shoals LakeMountain ViewLake HickoryWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mph Impacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown around People are also reading… Appalachian Mountain Brewery bringing new ‘outpost’ to Old Fort. Here's when, where Meet Marion's citizen of the month, a devoted educator Marion woman charged in burglary cases from 2020, 2023 with DNA evidence McDowell High volunteer of 20 years organizes front office, fire drills. Now he's an honorary fire marshal. McDowell County’s Memorial Day service set for Sunday at Carson House Asian car-maker was supposed to build a $4B plant in NC. It's now being sued by the state Marion budget: No property tax increase proposed; water, sewer rates may rise Marcus Freeman modernizing Notre Dame football with push from Navy SEALs Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up NC House bill sponsored by Burke Rep. would strip governor of State Board of Education appointees South Caldwell baseball and softball are both going to the state championship next week McDowell America 250 holding final presentation, focus on John Carson McDowell letter writer: Early voting access is important for democracy She was suicidal after being sexually assaulted in Iran. ICE’s solution? Solitary confinement. Father injured, 18-year-old son killed in Burke County shooting along Mount Olive Church Road Safety Tips:If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or mcdowellnews.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Little Switzerland Young family tells their Hurricane Helene story "Words cannot describe what we saw." Watch Now: Related Video Crews begin setting up for UFC cage match outside White House Trump-backed Paxton topples senator Cornyn in Texas primary Trump-backed Paxton topples senator Cornyn in Texas primary Trump’s immigration reset: ICE’s tactical shift | This is America Trump’s immigration reset: ICE’s tactical shift | This is America Trump returns to Walter Reed for third medical visit in just over a year Trump returns to Walter Reed for third medical visit in just over a year Recommended for you