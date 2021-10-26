WATCH NOW: Workers hold strike, rally in Marion over union, pay increases and sexual harassment

Tuesday’s strike marked the fifth time workers in the Fight for $15 and a Union have gone on strike demanding McDonald’s address its culture of harassment. A 10-city walkout in 2018 was the first strike over sexual harassment in more than 100 years. Little has changed since that first strike for McDonald’s frontline workers, who continue to report a widespread harassment problem, according to a news release.

“It’s a big problem, not just at McDonald’s, it’s a problem all over low-wage workplaces, not just restaurants, grocery stores, CNAs are also being sexually harassed on the job and it’s time to stop,” Carroll said. “That’s why we are out here. We are also out here to fight for 15. These places make millions off the backs of their workers. They can pay us more than 15 but 15 should be the bare minimum. We are also here for a union because with a union we can fight back against sexual harassment. We can fight for higher wages. We can fight for better health care. We can fight for paid time off. All of these things that we don’t have that the working class desperately needs. We are just here to stand up and fight back.”