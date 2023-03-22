On Tuesday, Kitsbow, a leading manufacturer of cycling apparel and accessories that moved its operations more than three years ago from the San Francisco Bay Area to Old Fort, announced it would permanently close.

About 40 full-time workers will lose their jobs with the closing of this company, which is employee owned. The last day of production will be on or about Friday, April 7.

Although Kitsbow was not among the bigger employers in McDowell, its positive impact on Old Fort has been considerable during the past three years. It has been a key player in the town’s revitalization as a tourism destination for mountain cyclists, hikers and outdoor enthusiasts.

Started in 2012 by mountain bikers, Kitsbow has been a premium clothing brand for cyclists. Using materials from all over the world, Kitsbow made clothing with “innovative materials to create quality, durable gear without sacrificing style.” In December 2019, the company announced it would move its operations from California to Old Fort. It took over a section of the former Parker Hosiery building and hired employees to manufacture its custom-fit high-end apparel for cyclists that were made in McDowell. Kitsbow also offered accessories for the cycling enthusiasts. In another section of the building, Kitsbow also opened the Old Fort Ride House, which was a place where cyclists and hikers could get food, coffee and a place to rest and relax.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kitsbow “pivoted” and started producing face masks and face shields.

The unexpected closing was announced Tuesday on the company’s website in a lengthy article titled “A Tragic Update from Kitsbow.”

“It is devastating and disappointing — in ways that words cannot possibly convey. Terrible for our community Old Fort and McDowell County, North Carolina,” reads the article from CEO David Billstrom. “In each of the past three years, Kitsbow injected an annual payroll of approximately $2 million dollars into a rural town previously in economic decline for 30 years. Our presence sparked a resurgence of employers — two manufacturing operations have since followed to Old Fort, adding more jobs to the local economy.

“This is also terrible for our investors, new and old, and a blow to the tiny segment of our industry that is attempting to make apparel in the U.S. instead of overseas as 98% of the clothes sold in the U.S. are made.

“But most of all, it is the end of a dream for our employees, 30,000 customers, and the thousands of supporters for our vision of making clothes in a new way that respects the worker and pays a living wage (with benefits).”

The article goes on to explain the reasons behind the closing and the struggles Kitsbow faced with the economic situation and trying to make top-quality products here in the United States.

“Our apparel industry is deeply broken, and like to think we were showing that there was a different way: made local, respecting artisan skills, paying a Living Wage, and working together as a community,” reads the online article by Billstrom. “Our crew made 17,000+ garments during 2022 right here in the U.S. and we humbly hope that we have changed minds about the way clothes have to be made, and by whom.”

The article by Billstrom states that in the 15 months since Kitsbow was purchased by its employees, the company could not get enough operating capital to grow.

Local reaction

Chuck Abernathy, executive director of the McDowell Economic Development Association, told The McDowell News that Billstrom had previously told him Kitsbow was struggling to remain in business.

“It is so unfortunate that the company is closing,” said Abernathy to The McDowell News. “Kitsbow was a center hub for much of what has been happening in Old Fort recently that is positive. The Ride House and the biking activity were positive. N.C. Works will be working with the employees to match their skills to employment opportunities. We will discuss with them the possibility of a small job fair. This is very regrettable.”

Kim Effler, president of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, said she is deeply disheartened and shocked.

“Upon the release of this news, the Chamber jumped into action to help Kitsbow employees and their families move past this challenge,” Effler told The McDowell News. “There are numerous employers who are eager to assist. We hope to work with Kitsbow to create an on-site job fair as quickly as possible.”

“Our community continues to work to diversify the Old Fort and the McDowell County manufacturing economy by utilizing our natural assets to build a thriving outdoor sector,” Effler added. “First and foremost, we are building trail infrastructure that will support outdoor businesses. This work won’t stop. We can’t forget that six small businesses have been established in the past two years, and while Kitsbow and The Ride House were a great catalyst in this revitalization, we can’t let this news stop our progress. We need to support our small businesses and keep building trails.”

“The closure of Kitsbow is a significant blow to the town of Old Fort, McDowell County and especially the employees of the company,” said County Manager Ashley Wooten to The McDowell News. “Community partners such as N.C. Works, McDowell Economic Development Association (MEDA), and McDowell Tech will work with the leadership of Kitsbow to offer resources to employees, including current job openings as well as retraining opportunities. The county will work with the town, MEDA and other partners to ensure that Old Fort’s positive momentum toward economic diversification and sustainability continues.”

Kitsbow will remain open for business and paying its employees for at least another two weeks as the company finishes existing purchases and ships them out to the customers.

Effective immediately, the company has a major sale of the 7,000 items in inventory, ranging from the Icon wool shirts, to the Kitsbow coffee cups and other accessories.

“Since there is no buyer for the business, and no one else makes apparel using one-piece-flow, we believe this is the final time, you will ever be able to purchase Kitsbow,” reads the article from Billstrom. “First come, first served. Everything is marked down 20%. No returns, no repairs, no warranty work, all sales are final.”

In addition, the Old Fort Ride House is closed permanently for food and drink sales, but will be open for product sales.

In the article, Billstrom commends the Kitsbow employees for their hard work and dedication in making first-class “made-to-order” products.

“The leaders at Kitsbow hope that each of you will continue to spread the word of the fine work done by the team at Kitsbow,” reads the article from Billstrom. “We can’t go on, but we don’t want the movement of benefit corporations and respect for the worker to slow. Values that we all can embrace are nearly within reach of any apparel company. Please use your purchasing power to vote for brands that matter.

“And in the years ahead, please give a nod or a wave when you see someone wearing Kitsbow in the wild. Durable Kitsbow gear will last for years to come, and every use of each garment is a reminder that this journey mattered, to you and to us.”