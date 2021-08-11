UPDATE: ASPCA truck carrying animals crashes on Old Fort Mountain. Some animals escaped into the woods

*This story was edited to clarify the vehicle was a box truck instead of a van.
A wreck on Old Fort Mountain on Wednesday resulted in both the east- and west-bound lanes of Interstate 40 being temporarily shut down and the driver of a box truck carrying animals being flown to Mission Hospital.
And some of the animals involved in the accident escaped into the woods, according to reports.
A box truck operated by Ronald Jeffrey Swanson, 54, of Hendersonville was traveling east on Interstate 40 Wednesday. At approximately 11 a.m., Swanson’s truck had a left front tire failure. The truck collided with the median barrier wall and crashed, causing extensive damage to the cab of the vehicle, according to Trooper M.B. Childres of the N.C. Highway Patrol.
The wreck resulted in the temporary shutdown of both the east-bound and west-bound lanes of I-40 on Old Fort Mountain.
Swanson suffered severe injuries and was flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville. A passenger in his van sustained minor injuries. The passenger was Shannen Foster, 52, Hendersonville. It was initially reported Foster was treated and released, but Emergency Services Director William Kehler said the second patient in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to Mission.
The box truck was registered to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) and was transporting dogs and cats in crates.
Emergency personnel and bystanders provided medical attention, water and other care to the animals until ASPCA officials arrived from Asheville.
Some of the animals managed to get out of the vehicle and were seen entering the wooded area adjacent to I-40 on Old Fort Mountain moments after the crash, according to Kehler.
Citizens are encouraged to report any sightings of unattended dogs or cats along Old Fort Mountain to the McDowell County Communications Center at 828-652-4000. Hikers visiting Kitsuma Trail and Catawba Falls are also encouraged to report any sightings of unattended animals.
The crash also caused traffic problems in other areas, according to emergency radio traffic. Several tractor-trailer trucks attempted to bypass the traffic jam by traveling onto Mill Creek Road, which is winding and can’t handle big rigs.
Emergency personnel worked to get those turned around.
Responding agencies include the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, McDowell EMS, McDowell Rescue, Old Fort Police and Fire departments, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, McDowell County Animal Shelter and Rusty’s Legacy animal rescue.
The N.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate this accident.