As the Marion Tailgate Market continues to grow, partnerships with local health groups improve access to healthy opportunities in McDowell.

McDowell Access to Care and Health (MATCH), an organization focused on making health care accessible to McDowell residents, and Marion East Community Forum have partnered with Marion Tailgate Market for a Summer Kick-Off Community Resource Fair. The goal is to combine the healthy food resource of the Tailgate Market with other health-focused opportunities available in our community.

From 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, local health and wellness entities will have vendor booths set up along the Tailgate Market area outdoors. Attendees are encouraged to explore multiple health and wellness options, as well as sign up at booths where registration or signups are available. A variety of health-focused vendors will be available to answer health care related questions or offer new programs/services through their organizations.

A bonus incentive to attend the Summer Kick-Off Resource Fair will be $10 Marion Tailgate Market Gift Certificates given to the first 100 attendees of the Summer Resource Fair, along with a free hot dog dinner, free cleaning supplies (first-come, first-served, while supplies last). Free blood pressure checks and health access will also be available during the event.

“Our goal is to bring as many healthy resources together in one convenient, accessible place,” says Amy Stevens, MATCH program supervisor. “We’ve seen how living in a rural community can affect health outcomes during the pandemic. So being able to bring together a lot of partners for residents to seek out or get help through is a great way to care about our fellow neighbors and friends.”

Multiple community forum groups will be present as well. The various community focused groups range from Marion East Community, all the way to Old Fort with People on the Move Old Fort and Old Fort Community Forum. Opportunities to join in on neighborhood and community based activities, local city/town related actions, or improving your neighborhood through cleanups and gatherings have been linked to better mental and physical health in both growing youth and the elderly. Debora Workman, project coordinator for the Marion East Community Forum, announced that their organization will be distributing 50 $10 gift certificates within the community prior to the Summer Kick-Off.

“We just really want to connect the community with the local market,” said Workman in an interview about the Marion Tailgate Market. “It’s such a convenient, in-town location for both families and older residents to shop foods grown right here! The kick-off is the perfect opportunity to access health care options and shop healthy food choices.”

Additionally, McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC) hosts the Freshbucks Program for EBT/SNAP. EBT/SNAP Recipients can benefit from doubled benefits when making EBT/SNAP qualified purchases at the Tailgate Market.

“Working with community partners brings more value to our residents when they attend the local Farmers Market,” Grace Fitzgerald, Tailgate Market and LFAC Community Project manager explains. “It makes sense to host events in collaboration, folks have a fun family outing while accessing resources that improve quality of life and they can affordably purchase local fresh food to take home. I am excited to see a relationship grow between our local food producers and community members.”

She added that offering opportunities like the Summer Kick-Off Resource fair improves visibility for local farmers and artisans at the Market, with both community organizations, and potential local customers.

With new oversight and vision for the market, Fitzgerald works with the McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC) to carry out a mission to enhance and promote community health by advocating for an equitable and economically viable local food system.

A full list of community vendors with information and resources booths:

(McDowell Access to Care and Health) MATCH

Marion East Community Forum

McDowell Head Start

Community Action Opportunities

McDowell Senior Center and Volunteer Center

McDowell Public Library

McDowell 4-H

CareNet Counseling

Centro Unido Latino Americano

Old Fort Community Forum

People on the Move Old Fort

New Hope

McDowell Department of Social Services

N.C. Vocational Rehab

McDowell Tech/McDowell Tech Community College

N.C. Medicaid Ombudsman

Medi Home Hospice

Pisgah Legal

Healthy Blue N.C.

RHA

Council on Aging

Vaya Health

East Marion IPHC

McDowell Local Food Advisory Council Healthy Opportunities Program

Impact Peer Support

McDowell EMS

Foothills Health Department

N.C. Works

Foothills Industries

Via Health Partners

If you have questions about the Summer Kick-Off Resource fair or inquiring about resources offered during the event, reach out to MATCH Program Supervisor Amy Stevens at Amy.Vaughn2@hcahealthcare.com.

If you are interested in vending as a crafter, food producer or farmer, reach out to Grace Fitzgerald, Community Project manager for the Marion Tailgate Market at grace@foothillsfoodhub.org.

2023 Season Hours:

Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. through June

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May-October

(No tailgate market due to city events on Sept. 16 and Oct. 14)

Check the Marion Tailgate Market Facebook page for new vendor announcements and updates on food trucks, musicians and special guests: www.facebook.com/mariontailgatemarket.

The following vendors are scheduled to be at the market this season:

Cactus Rainbow

Richie Valentine (The Bigfoot Troubadour)

Stockton Family Homestead

Edwards Family Farms (Saturdays)

Nikki’s Nourished by Nature

Not Wrapped Too Tight

Leisa’s Kettle Korn, LLC (Tuesdays)

Treadway-Smith Farms

Hidden Lake Homestead & Forage

Appalachian Flavor

Gloria’s Baked Goods & Crafts

NC Farmers of the Foothills

St. John’s Community Garden

Hendley’s Farm Honey

Sunshine Pet Bakery

Nellie’s Quilts and Aprons

Hoyle’s Son-Shine Artisan Works

Hedgerow Crafters (Tuesdays — Free range Eggs, leatherwork and leather repair, banjo pickin’)

Calvin Freeman’s produce

Mountain Made Farm.