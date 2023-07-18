The N.C. Trails Program has awarded two grants — each one around $100,000 — for new trails in McDowell County, specifically in Old Fort.

The North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) announced that its N.C. Trails Committee had awarded 17 grants totaling $1.6 million to local governments and nonprofit organizations for trail projects across the state, according to a news release.

“Trails promote healthy living, improve quality of life, and boost the economy,” said Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary D. Reid Wilson. “As we celebrate 2023 as the Year of the Trail in North Carolina, it’s wonderful to see projects funded from Cape Carteret to Asheville that will serve residents and visitors whether they enjoy hiking, climbing, paddling, mountain biking, or all of the above.”

One of the grants comes to $100,000 and it was awarded to the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail. This $100,000 will be used for the extension of that trail in Old Fort.

When completed, the Fonta Flora Trail will run from Morganton, go around Lake James, continue through McDowell and Buncombe counties and end in Asheville.

The extension will allow for the trail to be built on either side of the $660,000 Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant trailhead project that is beginning construction in late summer of this year and is being overseen by the town of Old Fort.

The Recreational Trails Program (RTP) is a $1.5 million federal grant program designed to help states provide and maintain recreational trails for both motorized and non-motorized recreational trail use. The program is administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.

Eligible applicants must be a state, federal, or local government agency or qualified nonprofit organization. F3ST is the official nonprofit partner for the Fonta Flora State Trail and its mission is to plan, build, maintain and promote the trail for the benefit of all citizens. Secretary Reid Wilson of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, informed F3ST of the successful application, according to Amanda Elledge Finn, executive director of the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail.

The proposed project, when complete, hopes to offer pedestrians and cyclists an alternate route from U.S. Forest Service trails to downtown Old Fort without utilizing the heavily-trafficked U.S. 70 corridor.

“This project is possible as a result of the partnership between the town of Old Fort, McDowell County, the North Carolina Trails Program, and F3ST,” Elledge-Finn told The McDowell News.

The other grant coming to the Old Fort community is the $99,640 that was awarded to Camp Grier for the Heartbreak Ridge Trail extension project.

Jason McDougald with Camp Grier said Heartbreak Ridge Trail was originally a trail built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the 1930s. The $99,640 grant money will be used to extend this historic trail by three miles and tie it into the Fonta Flora Trail.

“It’s a really big deal,” said McDougald. “When we started the Old Fort trail project, this was the idea to kind of launch that project. It was missing this three-mile connector.”

McDougald said he and other leaders of this effort are doing the bid documents now. They plan to start construction by late autumn and have it open by late spring 2024.

“This will add another downhill connector,” he told The McDowell News. “It will continue to make Old Fort the next great trail town.”

Projects funded by the N.C. Trails Committee include new trail construction as well as river access, boardwalk extension, trail rehabilitation, surface enhancement and expansion.

For example, the Carolina Climbers Coalition was awarded funds for a sustainable trail along the base of Table Rock. Two improved blueway access points on Abbotts Creek will offer an ADA accessible kayak dock and creek access in Davidson County. Cleveland County will receive funding to improve the Broad River Greenway Trail, and the town of Williamston will receive assistance for the River Landing boardwalk extension. Additionally, the committee awarded smaller safety and education grants to nonprofit organizations such as the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and Latinos Aventureros for trail maintenance and outdoor training, according to the news release.

The Recreational Trails Program is administered by the Division of Parks and Recreation’s State Trails Program, which is part of DNCR. It is a federal grant program using Department of Transportation funds designed to help states provide and maintain recreational trails for both motorized and non-motorized recreational trail use. The North Carolina Trails Committee is comprised of seven members appointed by the secretary of DNCR. Members represent various recreational communities including hiking, biking, paddling, equestrian and off-highway vehicle riding. The committee advises the North Carolina Trails Program on funding, according to the news release.