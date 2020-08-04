Severe storm downs trees, causes sewer spill

Monday’s severe storms that pounded Western North Carolina brought down trees, led to more than a dozen wrecks and at times blocked major highways in McDowell.
According to McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler there were multiple reports of fallen trees but no major damage to structures. Emergency workers were kept busying going from one site to the next clearing roads. Even after the heavy rains, emergency workers were called out to several newly fallen trees on Tuesday.
The rainfall amount for McDowell averaged 3-4.5 inches depending on the area, but there were no reports of significant flooding in McDowell.
The city of Marion had a discharge of approximately 3,700 gallons of untreated sewer during the storm.
The discharge occurred at the Clinchfield sewer pump station near 280 Forsythe St. and was caused by excessive rainfall entering into the collection system. The untreated wastewater was discharged into an unnamed tributary of Lake James in the Catawba River Basin. The N.C. Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Monday, according to a news release.
North Carolina General Statute 143-215.1C requires the owner or operator of any wastewater collection system or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters of the state.
During the heavy rains, there were 17 motor vehicle wrecks reported, with five of those being on Interstate 40.
One of 17 wrecks involved a truck from the Marion Fire Department. According to emergency radio traffic, the truck was stationary at the scene of a previous accident when another vehicle hydroplaned and struck it. No one was injured.
Marion Fire Chief Ray McDaniel told The McDowell News on Tuesday he was still gathering information and would have details at a later time.
