On Thursday, the Rotary Club of Marion recognized Jacqueline Alvarez-Ayala and Brett Freeman from McDowell Early College as the Students of the Week.

They were introduced to the club by Rotarian Elizabeth House and got certificates from President Chip Cross.

Alvarez-Ayala is the daughter of Carmen Ayala and Basilio Alvarez. She is in the 13th grade at McDowell Early College. She plans to attend Appalachian State University and study physical therapy.

Her school or community recognitions include the Gold President’s Award for students at McDowell Technical Community College with above a 4.5 GPA.

Her extracurricular activities include working as a volunteer at the BEAR Closet and she has been a dancer at Le Petit Dance Studio for 16 years.

Through the events held by the BEAR Closet, she has been able to work with families with young kids. Through this, she has found her passion for helping the kids in her community and this has given her the desire to pursue a career in pediatric physical therapy.

Freeman is the son of Chad Freeman of Marion. He is in the 13th grade at McDowell Early College. He hopes to go to a four-year university and get his major in pre-med or science. His intended area of study is the medical field of anesthesiology.

As for his school or community recognitions, he received the Presidential Silver Award twice a McDowell Early College and was selected by his peers from the homeroom to be a Student Council representative.

As for his extracurricular activities, a lot of his time is taken up by work outside of school. He was recently promoted to assistant manager of Shoe Sensation so he doesn’t have much free time. However, this year his free time will be spent with Student Council and finishing his community service goal for the high school.

When it comes to his interests, they are very similar to lots of other people’s interests. He enjoys sports and would love to help at the Rec Center. He also enjoys reading and fishing as he finds both to be very peaceful and relaxing.