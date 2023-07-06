During the evening of Thursday, June 29, the Rotary Club of Marion held its 2022-23 year-end banquet and installed the new officers for 2023-24.

President Richard Berlick called the annual banquet to order at the Marion Depot and the Rotarians enjoyed a dinner of roast beef, salmon and chicken.

As he concluded his year as Rotary president, Berlick gave an overview of the past year of 2022-23. The Marion club did more than 20 service projects last year and presented the Marshall Dark Sr. Scholarship and the Kit Alverson Scholarship to deserving students. The club presented $12,000 in small grants to local nonprofit organizations. The annual auction raised more than $37,000, which will be used for worthwhile projects. As part of the Million Meal March for Ukraine, the local club packed 206,000 meals for that country and the effort continues. The club is now a member of the McDowell Chamber of Commerce. Marion Rotarians also had fun during the 2022-23 year with the annual golf tournament, the fall fling, the auction, bowling night and the New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Marion. The club has improved its social media efforts and has a new website.

Furthermore, the Rotary Club of Marion has a 501©(3), which was effective Saturday, July 1. This will allow people to make donations to the club that are tax deductible.

Furthermore, the club in 2022-23 welcomed 15 new members: Bradley Allen (sponsor Chip Cross), Andrea Allison (sponsor David Wooten), Cliff Blood (sponsor Steve Hunter), Cameron Boles (sponsors Toby Bramblett and Greg Daniels), Gina Deutsch (sponsor Chip Cross), Annie Duncan (sponsor Chip Cross), Doug Johnson (sponsor Chip Cross), Tyler Mace (sponsor Steve Bush), Myra Morgan (sponsor Chip Cross) Tony Mosteller (sponsor Tammy Mosteller), Marsha Myers (sponsor Steve Jones), Victor Parise (sponsor Chip Cross), Rachel Ray (sponsor Chip Cross), Cecilia Reel (sponsor David Patneaude and Betsy Watson (sponsor Kit Cosgrove). That brings the membership total to 80. The new members and their sponsors were recognized.

During the installation banquet, the Rotary Club inducted yet another new member: Margarita Ramirez. She is sponsored by Rotarian Arthur Parks.

Walt Bagwell and Jim Williams presented the Winners Circle pins to the Rotarians who brought in the most amounts of money for the annual auction.

Secretary Nancy Spencer recognized the Marion Rotarians with perfect attendance. Pins were handed out to those who have two years, four years, five years, 10 years, 20 years, 30 years and more of perfect attendance. The champion is longtime Rotarian Julian Austin, with 47 years of perfect attendance.

In one of his final acts as president, Berlick presented the Service Above Self Award. It was presented to two members, Steve Hunter and Arthur Parks.

Berlick also presented the Rotarian of the Year Award to Sharon Parker, who played an important role in the legal process of establishing the 501©(3) and other legal matters.

Assistant District Gov. Helen Hall installed the club’s new slate of officers and directors: Chip Cross (president), Steve Bush (president-elect), Nancy Spencer (secretary), Kit Cosgrove and Walt Bagwell (co-treasurers), Mike Conley (public image director), Elizabeth House (bulletin editor), John Short (sergeant at arms), Ryan Bennett (club administrator), Steve Hunter (community service), Auburn Hudgins (international), Brian Wilson (foundation director), Arthur Parks (membership), Alex “Alpo” Portelli (club director), Janet Spake (vocational/youth services), Jill Read (board member at large), and Richard Berlick (past president).

Cross will serve as president during the 2023-24 year and Rotary International’s theme for the year is “Create hope in the world.” Cross presented Berlick with a plaque recognizing his year as president. He presented the club with a slideshow of what he and other Rotarians have accomplished.