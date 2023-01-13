New business in Marion: Roaming Buffalo Outpost has Western wear, farm-to-table meats

In Marion, you will find a place where the buffalo roam.

Located at 1333 Rutherford Road, Roaming Buffalo Outpost is a family-owned store that sells Western-style clothes, cowboy and cowgirl boots and hats, home goods and a wide assortment of farm-to-table beef and pork.

Roaming Buffalo Outpost opened for business Monday, Dec. 12 in a 1,400-square-foot building directly across the road from Eddie’s Pizza & Pasta and Troy McAbee’s insurance office.

Jessica Price is the owner of Roaming Buffalo Outpost and her niece Kayla Burleson helps her operate it.

After a career in nursing, Price decided to open her own clothing store. This is her first business.

Price grew up in McDowell County and she remembers going to look for shoes and boots at Duncan’s Shoe House in the Pleasant Gardens community. When that long-time and beloved business came to an end, many local residents had to go elsewhere like Asheville or Morganton to find their footwear and other items.

“I wanted a store where people could find what they wanted here in Marion,” said Price to The McDowell News.

“My goal is affordable clothing but also dependability with the clothing,” she added. “I want to keep it a family atmosphere where everyone can come and find what they need for everyone in the family.”

Roaming Buffalo Outpost has clothes for men, women and children in all kinds of sizes. Most of them are in Western style. You will find shirts, jeans, jackets, caps and belts. Brands such as Wrangler, Ariat, Hooey, Cinch and Kimes Ranch are all available at Price’s store.

She said Roaming Buffalo Outpost has “a little something for everybody and a great selection of footwear.” The store offers boots by Durango and Twisted X.

But Roaming Buffalo has a lot more than clothing and boots. The business has a large assortment of farm-raised beef that is sourced locally. You will find ribeye, sirloin, flank, filet mignon, chuck roast, London broil and tenderloin in the freezer along with ground beef, oxtail, beef sausages and beef livers and links. There is also a wide variety of pork meats like ham, bacon, chops and babyback ribs. These meats come from Price’s farm in the Glenwood community and another farm of hers located in South Carolina.

Price said she should start selling bison meat in February, which is fitting for a buffalo outpost.

Roaming Buffalo Outpost sells a wide range of sauces, salsas, pickled items, jams, jellies and honey. Price said the sauces and hoop cheese at her store were made at an Amish operation in North Carolina.

Roaming Buffalo Outpost carries Toadfish products. This company based in Charleston, S.C. has a line of apparel, drinkware, fishing gear, kitchen tools and cutlery that are all friendly to the environment and eco systems. Toadfish uses the money from the sale of its products to replant oyster beds that will help clean our coastal waters. Oysters filter hundreds of millions of gallons of water per day, according to Toadfish’s Website.

The non-tipping tumbler is one of the most interesting Toadfish items for sale at Roaming Buffalo Outpost. Price said this unique tumbler uses suction technology to keep it upright and mess-free.

With her new store, Price said she wants to cooperate with other local entrepreneurs to help the overall business community in McDowell and give customers more reasons to shop here.

“The big thing for me is community over competition,” she said to The McDowell News. “We have so many great stores here in McDowell County and if we can all work together and keep people here, McDowell County will flourish.”

Roaming Buffalo Outpost is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is closed on Monday.

You can find it on Facebook.