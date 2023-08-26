RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Transportation is beginning to evaluate projects for its next 10-year capital plan and wants the public to be involved.

NCDOT said it is considering projects for the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) that will cover 2026-2035. The STIP identifies construction and funding schedules for state transportation projects over a 10-year period, a release from NCDOT said.

NCDOT said project priorities can be as large-scale as an interstate improvement or as small as a new turn lane or intersection improvement. Priorities can be for any type of transportation, including highways, aviation, bicycle and pedestrian, ferry, public transportation and rail, the department says.

However, the comment period is not for maintenance-related projects such as patching potholes, resurfacing or ditches, said NCDOT. The department uses a different method to prioritize maintenance projects, it said.

The public comment period will run through Aug. 31. Within this time frame, the public can send in their comments and suggestions in a short, interactive survey, a release from the department said. To provide feedback via the survey, visit www.ncdot.gov.

Comments also can be sent via snail mail to NCDOT Division 13 Office, 55 Orange St., Asheville, NC, 28802.

This initial round of public input will help produce a list of projects across all six modes of transportation that will be scored based on a data-driven process called Strategic Prioritization, said NCDOT.

NCDOT said additional public comment periods will be held prior to the first draft of the 2026-2035 STIP being released in early 2025, with an adoption of a plan by the N.C. Department of Transportation board in summer 2025.