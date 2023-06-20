McDowell County and surrounding counties are under a flood advisory until 11:45 a.m. today.

Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected and the advisory until 11:45 a.m. is for a portion of western North Carolina, including the following counties, McDowell, Mitchell and Yancey.

The impacts will include minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, according to a news release.

At 9:53 a.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to heavy downpours. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include: Marion, Spruce Pine, Old Fort, Blue Ridge Parkway (Craggy to Little Switzerland), Mount Mitchell State Park, Blue Ridge Parkway (Little Switzerland to Linville), Lake James, Busick, Little Switzerland, Woodlawn, Celo, Pleasant Gardens, Micaville, North Cove and Bandana, according to a news release.

For more information, visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

When it is safe to do so, please report flooding or landslides threatening roads or property to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1-800-267-8101, by posting on our Facebook page, or via Twitter using hashtag NWSGSP. Your message should describe the specific location where impacts occurred and the depth of flooding observed, according to the news release.