McDowell man charged in mother's 2021 death
McDowell man charged in mother's 2021 death

Authorities said on Friday a son's abuse and neglect led to his mother's death last June.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Captain Shanon Smith charged 37-year-old Charles William Carroll of Tatertown Loop with involuntary manslaughter in connection with his mother’s death.

In June of 2020, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation into the death of Ann Carroll, 64, who died at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

According to her obituary, she died during a "brief illness."

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, an investigation uncovered that neglect and abuse by her son, Charles Carroll, ultimately caused her death.

Charles Carroll was arrested by deputies on Jan. 18, 2022, and held on a $75,000 secured bond.

According to her obituary last year, Ann Carroll was retired from the McDowell Department of Social Services following 20 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Carroll, who died in 2017.

30 booking photo.jpg

Charles William Carroll

 MCSO
