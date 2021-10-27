McDowell grand jury indicts home builders. Court documents allege scheme took in millions.

During the investigation in 2019, reports poured in from people in McDowell, Rutherford, Buncombe, Polk, Madison and Henderson counties who had contracted with the Bristols to build their homes. The couple took hundreds of thousands of dollars at a time from most of the victims -- either from them personally or from their construction loans – for down payments, purchasing of materials and paying subcontractors, but the money was not used for that and is still unaccounted for, according to deputies. As of 2019, there were at least 20 victims across the six counties who were scammed for well over $2 million, according to investigators.