Students of McDowell County Schools will be guaranteed a school meal at no cost for the 2023-24 school year as the system met qualifications as a part of the Community Eligibility Provision through the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Programs.

Jon Haynes, school nutrition director for McDowell County Schools, announced during June’s monthly board of education meeting that the entire district qualifies for the program and plans will take effect in the upcoming school year which begins on July 11 when Eastfield Global Magnet School reopens for the 2023-24 year.

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) is a nonpricing meal service option for schools and school districts in low-income areas. CEP allows the nation’s highest poverty schools and districts to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting household applications, Haynes said. Instead, schools that adopt CEP are reimbursed using a formula based on the percentage of students categorically eligible for free meals based on their participation in other specific means-tested programs, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction website, a school district becomes eligible for CEP if 40% or more of students are already certified to eat for free without filling out an application.

With McDowell becoming eligible it takes care of families who struggle with the current rising costs of school meals.

“Our number one goal is to make sure the kids in the district are being fed so they can have the best possible learning environment in order to succeed in the classroom,” said Haynes. “Getting our entire district eligible is a big deal. Our participation numbers went down by a significant number this past year and we had to find a way as a school system to cover that.”

McDowell County Schools last had free lunches during the pandemic years of 2020-22 as the criteria for meeting eligibility were more broad. With the past school year that just ended, the system went back to a paid program and for many parents and children, the increased prices was a true sticker shock.

“It was tough for a lot of folks around here when we fell back out of the pandemic CEP,” added Haynes. “Average meal prices were at least a dollar or more compared to pre-pandemic costs and it resulted in the reduction of participation this last school year. The kids at middle schools and high school is where we saw the bigger impacts to the cost increase.”

The best part of the free breakfast and lunch plans for McDowell County School students is that no registration and paperwork is involved. As long as a student is in the school system, they are provided breakfast and lunch daily at no cost.

The Community Eligibility Provision was approved by Congress in 2010 as a part of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act and then became an available option nationwide during the 2014-15 school year.

Along with the start of Eastfield’s schedule in July, the first day of classes for McDowell Academy of Innovation and McDowell Early College is Monday, Aug. 7. The traditional calendar year start for the rest of the elementary schools and McDowell High is Monday, Aug. 28.