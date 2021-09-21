McDowell County school bus drivers will see a pay increase. More drivers needed

If you are a parent of a McDowell County middle or high school student, most likely you have received several calls in the afternoons announcing school buses are running an hour or more behind. And if you are a parent with one of those students on the bus, you certainly are aware of the longer route times.

Superintendent Mark Garrett told The McDowell News recently that school districts across North Carolina and the nation are experiencing bus driver shortages.

“We are able to cover the elementary routes with our instructional assistants, but this is not the case for the secondary routes,” he said. “Things were tight before the pandemic hit but have been much worse since. The same is true with finding enough substitute teachers. I believe our retired community is much more cautious taking on these part-time jobs with COVID-19 concerns lingering, which is understandable.”

Transportation Director Will Thomas said his department needs at least eight drivers to address the shortage at McDowell High School.

“Bus drivers at MHS are operating double runs to cover the shortage, which causes the later route times,” said Thomas.