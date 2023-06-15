The future of the McDowell County Recreation Center was and its surrounding facilities topped the agenda at the McDowell County Board of Commissioners regular meeting Monday.

In January, the McDowell County Commissioners heard an ambitious plan for the Rec Center complex on West Court Street. But the prices that came in from the bidders were far higher than expected.

During Monday’s meeting, the McDowell County Commissioners heard an update about the project.

In January, the commissioners heard an architect’s report which showed an improved baseball field stadium-type seating and a new press box and concession stand. The plan calls for new restrooms that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act along with more restrooms in the outfield area.

One of the proposed improvements involves the construction of a new entrance to the property from West Court Street and an expanded parking lot since parking and site access have been major concerns of patrons over the years. The bigger parking lot will have 28 spaces. There will be a space for food trucks, the architect of the project said in January.

The plan includes improvements to the swimming pool and the addition of a splash pad. These include a fiberglass waterslide and a small basic double slide.

The improvements will be paid for with a $4 million state appropriation, said County Manager Ashley Wooten.

County officials opened the bids for this work from prospective contractors on Thursday, June 1. The lowest bid came in at $10,448,000, which is about $6,448,000 over the remaining state grant funding, Wooten said.

County staff has asked the architect to develop several alternative pricing scenarios in addition to the base bid. The county is allowed under state rules to make reasonable adjustments with the bid specifications. The other options are prices for the swimming pool, plus parking and driveway, or the ballfield plus parking and driveway in order for the work to be at or under the $4 million cost.

The other parts of this project could be financed.

“If you were to consider financing the balance, you would need to understand that a debt payment on $5-6 million would be about $675,000 a year (12 years 5%) and would limit your ability to borrow money for any other capital projects for the foreseeable future,” Wooten told commissioners in a memo.

After a discussion, the commissioners agreed to receive the bids for this work and let the four contractors know where the county stands with this project.

In a related matter, commissioners agreed to purchase a cabin for the staff at the new Black Bear Park, which is nearing completion. The purchase of this cabin would be $10,356 and is proposed to be paid for with interest from the American Rescue Plan funding. There is currently approximately $100,000 remaining in the interest fund, according to Wooten.

In a similar matter, the commissioners heard an update about recreation programs from Director Chad Marsh. They also heard a report about Lake James State Park from Superintendent Nora Coffey. She talked about activities and events at the state park for Great Outdoors Month. 2023 is also the Year of the Trail in North Carolina and the state park is a big part of that year-long observance. Coffey said the section of the state park in McDowell County, which is the original part, is still very popular with visitors since it has more shade. The state park also sees a lot of visitors during the wintertime, she said.

In other business, commissioners:

• Heard an update from Wooten about water projects in the Nebo area and a study of water service to the West Marion Elementary School area. The state requires that each water system operator have a water shortage response plan. The commissioners adopted the plan for the county.

• Heard a report from Wooten about several ongoing building efforts. These include upgrades to the Services Building on East Court Street, the demolition of the old EMS station on South Garden Street, the expansion of the A.C. “Bud” Hogan Center in Old Fort and the sale of the former Foothills Pilot Plant.

• Heard an update about animal services. The architecture firm Form + Function has met with county staff to hear input on what a new animal shelter would look like from a functional perspective. The primary focus has been on ensuring a facility has a suitable amount of dog runs, or enclosures, and an area for medical exams. An architectural rendering has been prepared and a cost estimate based on this rendering is being developed.

• Approved fireworks shows in McDowell County for the Fourth of July holiday. These shows will be held at Camping World of Marion, Camp Timberlake, Camp Lake James and the town of Old Fort and the city of Marion.

• Heard a report about Golden LEAF grants for McDowell County. The ongoing grading project at Universal is complete. The site is being surveyed and various subsequent steps will be completed so that the property will be available for sale to ForzaX1. The commissioners have previously voted to sell the property at $10,000 an acre and the site is approximately 11 acres. As for the Universal Technology Park Phase II, Golden LEAF recently awarded a $1,378,550 grant to grade a second site at the end of the new cul de sac. Several years ago, McDowell Economic Development Association was awarded $95,000 from Golden LEAF to extend water and sewer to the Project Splice/Fiber Optic Solutions building site in the original industrial park. The board has previously approved a $37,400 match for this grant. The commissioners agreed to receive the Golden LEAF funds for the Phase II grant at the Universal site and approved moving the Splice grant to the county from MEDA.

• Approved a series of administrative items.

• Agreed to adjourn until the next regular meeting which is Monday, June 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the County Administrative Offices.