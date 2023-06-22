The McDowell County Board of Commissioners held its regular third Monday meeting but didn’t take action on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023-24.

Last month, County Manager Ashley Wooten gave the McDowell County Board of Commissioners a proposed $61 million budget for fiscal year 2023-24 with a 1-cent reduction on the property tax rate. The recommended budget calls for a county property tax rate of 56.75 cents per $100 valuation. Last year, the adopted budget had a tax rate of 57.75 cents per $100 valuation.

The proposed county budget for next fiscal year is $61,668,108, which is $7,117,779 more than the 2022-23 budget of $54,550,329 or 13.05% greater.

On Monday, June 12, the commissioners held the public hearing about the proposed budget as required by state law. Only one person spoke to the commissioners about the plan — Board of Education Chairman Terry English.

On Monday, June 19, the commissioners held their regular third Monday meeting. Wooten told the commissioners present that county staff is prepared to have the budget adopted that day. However, two of the board members, Chairman Tony Brown and Commissioner Patrick Ellis, were not able to attend that meeting. Vice Chairman David Walker presided over the meeting with Commissioners Chris Allison and Lynn Greene and they agreed by consensus to hold off on adopting the budget until the entire board can attend. In addition, county officials are waiting to hear from the state about funding for capital projects.

One of those capital projects is the planned renovation of the McDowell County Recreation Center complex on West Court Street.

In January, the McDowell County Commissioners heard an ambitious plan for the Rec Center complex on West Court Street. But the prices that came in from the bidders were far higher than expected.

County officials opened the bids for this work from prospective contractors on Thursday, June 1. The lowest bid came in at $10,448,000, which is about $6,448,000 over the remaining state grant funding, said Wooten.

On Monday, the commissioners talked again about this project. Wooten told them that the low bidder has agreed to hold that price for an indeterminate amount of time. County officials decided to defer action on this matter until the end of the month when they know more about state funding.

In other business, the commissioners heard the regular report about the Department of Social Services from Director Bobbie Sigmon. They also approved a series of budget amendments and agreed to donate some surplus election equipment to Caldwell County.

The next meeting of the McDowell County Commission will happen at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 30. Local governments in North Carolina have to adopt a budget for next fiscal year by Friday, June 30.