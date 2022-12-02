McDowell Commissioners consider acquiring former Nebo UMC property. It could become community center

The McDowell County Commissioners are looking at the former Nebo United Methodist Church property for future use.

During a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the commissioners discussed what could be done with the building and land.

County officials have heard that Wesley Community Development, the non-profit agency that is assisting with the sale of the former Nebo United Methodist Church, is interested in continued community use of that property.

Located at 117 Nebo School Road, Nebo United Methodist Church’s rock sanctuary building dates back to the 1920s and it has a modern fellowship hall.

But during the summer, the remaining members of the congregation decided to close the church’s doors forever.

The reason was declining membership, said the Rev. Mark Ralls, the superintendent for the Blue Ridge District within the Western North Carolina Conference, told The McDowell News earlier this year.

Based in Huntersville, Wesley Community Development is a licensed, full-service North Carolina real estate firm. It specializes in “unique property types primarily dealing with church-owned facilities and commercial transactions.” Wesley Community Development works with clients in the areas of acquisition, disposition, and repositioning of their real estate assets, according to its website.

At the meeting, the commissioners directed county staff to reach out to Wesley Community Development to determine if they would like to partner with McDowell County government to develop community-oriented facilities at the property, according to County Manager Ashley Wooten.

These uses could include a senior citizen meal site or a location for a community park or both.

“Our board has had the opportunity to look at the property,” said Commission Vice Chairman David Walker on Friday. “The board is very in tune with making sure that resources and programs are available throughout the county. Nebo sometimes gets forgotten and we want to make that there are programs and opportunities throughout McDowell County.”

Walker said the land is suitable for a community playground, similar to what the city of Marion has done. He said a playground that is accessible to all regardless of abilities could be placed there. He added the church building has a lot of history associated with it.

Furthermore, the fellowship hall building’s kitchen could be used for preparing meals for elderly and homebound residents.

All of this is preliminary and county officials are just now starting to discuss the possibility of acquiring and using that site, according to Walker.

“We have a lot of work to do,” he said. “We are excited about the potential of that site. It is in the heart of Nebo.”

Wesley Community Development wants to make sure that this place will benefit the local community in the future, according to Walker.

“They want to make sure there is a community impact,” he said. “We want to make an impact in the community in a positive way with that property.”

The McDowell News has attempted to contact Brandi Turner, vice president of finance and operations with Wesley Community Development. She has not been available for comment.

Also on Wednesday, Nov. 30, the commissioners held a closed session for about 45 minutes to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken, according to county officials.