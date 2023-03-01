The McDowell County Board of Commissioners recently approved the initial use of the money coming from the nationwide opioid lawsuit settlement to local agencies that combat addiction.

The commissioners held their second regular meeting of February on Monday, Feb. 20 at the County Administrative Office building on North Main Street.

Several years ago, McDowell County commissioners voted to join several thousand other local governments in a federal lawsuit against companies that had contributed to the opioid epidemic.

McDowell County is scheduled to receive over $3.7 million over an 18-year period, according to county officials.

At the meeting on Monday, Feb. 20, County Manager Ashley Wooten reviewed several items related to the opioid lawsuit settlement. He said the commissioners have previously agreed to allow the McDowell Partnership for Substance Awareness (formerly the Substance Use Task Force) to review allocation proposals and make recommendations on how best to target the money being provided to McDowell County.

After a short discussion, commissioners voted to follow the recommendations of the Partnership.

The local agencies and their funding are as follows:

McDowell County Emergency Services ($50,000)

Care Reach ($50,000)

Freedom Life ($45,000)

RHA ($49,302)

Black Mountain Counseling — Old Fort Clinic ($50,000)

McLeod Center ($50,000)

Marion Police Department ($50,000)

McDowell Mission Alliance ($27,849)

Centro Unido Latino Americano ($27,849).

County staff will work over the next few weeks to create funding agreements for each organization to sign.

The commissioners also approved a second legal settlement with several defendants involved in the national opioid lawsuit. The settlements with CVS, Walgreens, Walmart Allergan and Teva will provide additional money to McDowell for the purposes of addressing opioid addiction, diversion and treatment, according to county officials.

Also during the meeting, the commissioners talked about the construction of a new building for the Department of Social Services.

Wooten reported on recent discussions he’s had with both state and federal officials about resources that would help with paying for a new DSS facility. He said that a portion of the cost of a new building is reimbursed to a county over time. Wooten also presented a proposal for preliminary planning and design from the architectural firm of Little Associates of Charlotte.

The firm proposed to work with the commissioners and county staff to determine what type of building is needed to meet the department needs over the next several decades. The commissioners voted to approve the proposal from the architects and directed that the preliminary drawings be brought back before them as soon as possible.

DSS Director Bobbie Sigmon presented her monthly report to commissioners. The data she presented is collected by every unit in the department and reflects how well the staff members are meeting performance goals set by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Sigmon reported to commissioners that each unit is performing within the parameters set by the state, according to county officials.

Commissioners also heard a presentation from a representative from Northwoods, a company that develops software for the social service organizations. The representative provided an overview of a particular tool called Traverse. This software is designed to allow DSS staff to collect case file data in a more efficient and organized manner than the current setup. After hearing the presentation, commissioners voted to move forward with the proposal from Northwoods, according to county officials.