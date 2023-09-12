The McDowell County Board of Elections on Monday, Sept. 18, will conduct logic and accuracy tests on voting systems that will be used in the upcoming primary elections.

L&A testing ensures each voting system will correctly count and tabulate each ballot cast. Before every election, county boards complete L&A testing to ensure proper coding of ballots and tabulation of votes for every contest, according to a news release.

Ballots of each style are coded for a mock election and run through the tabulator. The tests check the voting system’s ability to read each ballot style and the accuracy of the tabulator when counting votes. A bipartisan team oversees the preparation of the machines and ballots and conducts the tests.

After testing, election staff will reset the equipment to ensure no L&A test information remains on the system heading into the elections.

If you wish to witness the process, L&A tests are open to the public. The public may view the equipment preparation and testing, as long as they do not interfere with the process, according to the news release.