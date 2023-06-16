Marion’s Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway will be one of the kickoff sites for the Blue Ridge Snorkel Trail in August.

The event at the Marion greenway will be held Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 2-3:30 p.m. A safety talk will take place at 2 p.m. A rain date is set for Wednesday, Aug. 14.

During this event, attendees can join the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to learn about the new Blue Ridge Snorkel Trail. You can snorkel in the river with a biologist to discover the fish and other wildlife that call the Catawba River home. Participants are asked to bring a snorkel and mask or swim goggles. A limited number of snorkels will be available. All youth younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult, according to a flier for the event.

Recently, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, in collaboration with partners, announced the premiere of the Blue Ridge Snorkel Trail, a unique wildlife recreation opportunity located in western North Carolina that connects people to the fascinating underwater world through a series of publicly accessible river snorkel sites, according to a previous news release.

Snorkeling is quickly becoming a popular alternative to the traditional uses of rivers and lakes, and participation has increased dramatically over the years with different businesses and organizations leading groups of people on guided trips. As river snorkeling’s popularity has increased so has the economic stimulus to businesses and organizations in the region.

A group of unique sites have been identified for inclusion in the Blue Ridge Snorkel Trail, spanning across western North Carolina. Each site on the trail will be designated by signs that provide information on water safety information and notable aquatic species that may be found at the site.

Along with Marion, events are planned for Canton Recreation Park on the Pigeon River in Haywood County, Mills River Park on the Mills River in Henderson County and Veterans Park on the Swannanoa River in Buncombe County and Queen Branch Preserve on the Little Tennessee River.

Andrea Leslie is the mountain habitat conservation coordinator with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s office in Marion. She’s worked with the city on the kickoff at the Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway.

The timing of the trail’s opening is serendipitous given the North Carolina General Assembly designated 2023 as the Year of the Trail to bring attention to the numerous outdoor recreational attractions and networks of diverse trails that North Carolina has to offer, according to the news release.

For more information about the kick-off events, visit the Website here: https://ncfishes.com/blue-ridge-snorkel-trail/