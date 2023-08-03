Patrons of the Marion Sidewalk Sale on Saturday, Aug. 5, will want to stick around for the Marion Tailgate Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Marion Tailgate Market will have live music by Richie Valentine, as well as a great selection of local art vendors.

Edwards Family Farm will have pasture-raised pork, chicken and eggs (while supplies last). N.C. Farmers of the Foothills are returning with their selection of regionally produce grown from farmers in their Foothills collective. David Parker and Calvin Freeman will also have tables with produce from their farms.

Garden vegetable and herb plants are for sale through St. John’s Community Garden, and will also have fresh-cut flowers at their table.

The Tailgate Market will also begin the Summer Garden Work Party. This opportunity is an all-ages event, so bring the family. It will happen every other Wednesday starting Aug. 2 from 8:30-10 a.m. Join the community project manager at the Produce for Peds Community Garden at 67 W. Henderson St. to work in the dirt and learn about gardening. Share your experiences growing here in McDowell, help pull weeds, plant seeds or assist in harvesting produce for the Produce for Peds programs.

Details for the Community Garden can be found on Facebook: https://fb.me/e/664P62wvz.

EBT/SNAP benefits are accepted and doubled through the Fresh Bucks Program sponsored by McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (McDowell LFAC).

If you are interested in vending as a crafter, food producer or farmer, reach out to Grace Fitzgerald, community project manager for the McDowell LFAC and market manager at grace@foothillsfoodhub.org.

2023 Season Hours

New market hours:

Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., May through October;

(No Tailgate Market due to city events on Sept. 16 and Oct. 14);

Check the Marion Tailgate Market Facebook page for new vendor announcements and updates on food trucks, musicians and special guests: www.facebook.com/mariontailgatemarket.

About Marion Tailgate Market

• Started in 2007 in downtown Marion.

• Located at 67 W. Henderson St., Marion.

• Items for sale range from locally grown vegetables, seasonal produce and artisan crafts. EBT/SNAP benefits accepted and doubled.

• Farmers, food trucks, musicians and food producers interested in vending at the Tailgate Market can contact Grace@FoothillsFoodHub.Org.

About Foothills Food Hub

The Foothills Food Hub is a project of the McDowell Local Food Advisory Committee (LFAC). The Foothills Food Hub is designed to integrate several food network components. The facilities will include:

• Food pantry storage and packing;

• Farm fresh produce wash line, cold storage and distribution;

• Teaching kitchen for cooking and other classes; and

• Commercial kitchen for meal preparation, value added processing and food entrepreneur development.

Visit www.facebook.com/FoothillsFoodHub/ to learn more.

About McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC)

● Supporting farmers, pantries and those most in need in McDowell County;

● Parent organization of Foothills Food Hub;

● Fosters relationships between N.C. Farmers of the Foothills, Food Hub, community organizations and food-related organizations throughout McDowell;

● Sponsoring the doubling of EBT/SNAP bucks for the 2023 Marion Tailgate Market;

● Visit www.facebook.com/mcdowellLFAC/about/?ref=page_internal for more information.