Tonight at the Marion Train Depot, audiences can expect independent films with a runtime of 15 minutes or less. This August marks the fifth year of the Micropolitan Film Festival (MFF), a project of McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA).

The festival will be held at 5 p.m. today at the Marion Depot.

Since the inaugural year of 2018, MFF has screened 50 films, just as many question-and-answer sessions, and six after parties. MFF began as a two-night event for 2018 and 2019 in the Greenlee Theatre at MACA. In 2020, organizers opted for a live-streamed online festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Festival organizer Anna Branam said that the 2020 festival was a “comedy of audio errors, but definitely a fun moment in an experimental time,” according to a news release.

After skipping a year in 2021, they returned with a location shift to the Marion Train Depot in 2022 to expand their capacity and move to a one-night festival model. The films are of all genres, all produced independently, and all 15 minutes or less. A new feature this year is that all films will feature closed captioning and/or subtitles.

This year’s returning emcee Arietta Elizabeth Holloway said “I’ve hosted this specific festival several times and even had a friend’s short film selected to play there in the past. It’s also my hometown festival so it is great for networking and meeting tons of fellow creators including indie filmmakers, collaborators, and friends. Come hang out with us weirdos.”

This year’s film selections include “RENA” by Dael McCoyle of Marion; “The Signal – Case #CE2-09031996-252” by Raymond Wallace of Kill Devil Hills; “Corpsepaint” by Chris Nolen and Micah Troublefield of Rock Hill, S.C.; “A Risk of Lobsters or How to Keep Human” by Theo Holt of Durham; “Price Realized” by Sadie Maddock of Pittsboro; “Girl Talk!” by Andrew Huggins of Charlotte; “Never Felt So New” by Rebecca Branson Jones of Brattleboro; “Parting Song” by Kristen Cubbage of Granite Falls; and “Line Jumper” by Rob Underhill and Hugh Oyake Murchinson of Raleigh, according to the news release.

Popcorn and beer from Mica Town Brewing will be available at the event. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance at www.mcdowellarts.org/mff.