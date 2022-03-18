Local and state health officials announce COVID-19 reporting changes

With McDowell County's COVID-19 positivity rate -- the percentage of people tested who have the virus -- down to the 3 percent, the local online Data Dashboard will stop updating after March 25 and will no longer be accessible after March 28, health officials said Friday.
“Over the last two years, we’ve written a history of hardship and resilience, setbacks and successes,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday. “But now, we enter the next phase. One of individual responsibility, preparedness and prosperity. This virus will still be with us, but it won’t disrupt us.”
Cooper and state Department of Health and Human Services officials announced the state is changing the way it tracks COVID-19 metrics starting next week, including dropping the report on the percentage of positive tests for the virus, the High Point Enterprise reported.
That figure has been a fixture of COVID-19 metrics since the onset of the pandemic, but the shrinking number of people getting tested plus the growing use of at-home tests makes the figure less reliable.
Instead, a key metric that now will be reported each week is a measure of COVID-19 residue found in wastewater, a surveillance measure that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have long been reporting. It provides a broad indicator of the level of infection in the community.
Other metrics the state will follow:
—COVID-like illness in patients coming to hospital emergency departments as a percentage of overall emergency department visits.
—Hospital admissions of COVID-19 patients.
—The number of reported COVID-19 cases.
—Booster vaccination rates.
—Prevalence of variants.
—The CDC's COVID-19 community level metric, which incorporates hospital beds in use, new hospital admissions and cases at medical centers.
Local numbers and info
The McDowell County Health Department reported Friday that 20 additional local residents had tested positive since Monday, March 11.
At the time of Friday’s report, there were 44 individuals in quarantine, 12,793 out of quarantine and 173 deaths since the pandemic began.
Since March of 2020, Foothills Health District along with McDowell County Emergency Services has remained committed to keeping the public informed with accurate and relevant data concerning COVID-19 in McDowell County.
"Due to recent decreases in new COVID-19 cases and continued favorable trends, the final Foothills Health District COVID-19 press release will be sent on Friday, March 25," the health department said in a statement.
For continued updated and relevant McDowell County COVID-19 information, citizens are encouraged to visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov. The McDowell County COVID-19 Data Dashboard will also discontinue updating after March 25 and will no longer be accessible after March 28.
"Health officials would like thank the public for their vigilance, compassion and resiliency demonstrated over the last two years," according to the news release.
COVID-19 vaccine information:
The McDowell County Health Department is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday-Friday to offer more flexibility in scheduling for the public. You can now receive your COVID-19 vaccine at the Health Department Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Please call the McDowell County Health Department at 828-652-6811 if you have questions or would like to set up an appointment to get your vaccine. Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach a vaccination site are encouraged to contact the Health Department (828-652-6811 ext. 363) to have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 25,093 (58% of residents ages 5 and older)
• Second doses: 23,665 (54% of residents ages 5 and older)
• Booster doses: 9,974
COVID-19 outbreak information:
Emergency Services and Public Health staff continue to offer assistance and logistical support to facilities that are experiencing current outbreaks of COVID-19. Outbreaks are defined by DHHS as: two or more cases of COVID-19 in a congregate living facility within 28 days. The current outbreaks in McDowell County are:
Outbreaks
• Autumn Care of Marion: a total of 26 staff members and five residents have tested positive.
• Deer Park Health & Rehabilitation: a total of 26 staff members and 48 residents have tested positive.
• Marion Correctional Institute: a total of 41 staff members and 82 inmates have tested positive.
• Lake James Lodge: a total of seven staff members and 13 residents have tested positive.