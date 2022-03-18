Local and state health officials announce COVID-19 reporting changes

With McDowell County's COVID-19 positivity rate -- the percentage of people tested who have the virus -- down to the 3 percent, the local online Data Dashboard will stop updating after March 25 and will no longer be accessible after March 28, health officials said Friday.

“Over the last two years, we’ve written a history of hardship and resilience, setbacks and successes,” Gov. Roy Cooper said Thursday. “But now, we enter the next phase. One of individual responsibility, preparedness and prosperity. This virus will still be with us, but it won’t disrupt us.”

Cooper and state Department of Health and Human Services officials announced the state is changing the way it tracks COVID-19 metrics starting next week, including dropping the report on the percentage of positive tests for the virus, the High Point Enterprise reported.

That figure has been a fixture of COVID-19 metrics since the onset of the pandemic, but the shrinking number of people getting tested plus the growing use of at-home tests makes the figure less reliable.