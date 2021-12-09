Light Up Marion effort adds more Christmas sparkle to downtown

Thanks to a new effort, downtown Marion has more lights and decorations for this Christmas season. But the work isn’t over, and leaders of this effort hope to make Marion even brighter next holiday season.
In March, the Light Up Marion Committee was formed to see if additional lights and decor could be added to downtown Marion. After an assessment of the downtown, the committee came up with five different areas where decorations could be added, said City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield, who is leading the project.
The places they considered are the Depot, the metal fence along the edge of the Marion Community Building Park, the City Stage, North Main Street and South Main Street. For example, the Depot could have a 5-foot-wide wreath and white lights and a similar decoration could be placed on the City Stage.
The South Main Street Park could have more lights in the trees. The metal fence at the Community Building Park could be decorated with a series of greenery and bows, said Hollifield earlier this year.
The most prominent of the proposed decorations would be some “Christmas swag” over North Main Street where First Bank and Wells Fargo Bank are located. Another “swag” could be extended over South Main where MACA is located. These would be similar to the Christmas decorations that once graced downtown Marion in the 1960s and 1970s.
The committee members include staff from the city of Marion and the Marion Business Association and local business owners like Emily Causey and Lauren Mathews.
In May, the committee presented the Light Up Marion project to City Council members. Since then, fundraiser packets have been distributed and a Facebook page has been created to spread awareness about the project.
On Tuesday, Hollifield gave the council members a report about what has been accomplished during the first year of this ongoing effort.
As of Nov. 20, the Light Up Marion Committee has received 85% or $16,350 toward the estimated cost of all five phases of the project. Another $1,000 has been promised by another community organization but has not been received yet.
“It’s amazing how this small town has come together,” said Hollifield to the council on Tuesday.
This year, donation funds have helped purchase two 5-foot fully-lit wreaths with commercial-grade bows for the Depot and City Stage, as well as additional solar lights for South Main Street.
But because of supply chain shortages, over the street decorative swags, commercial-grade lit garland and smaller commercial-grade bows could not be ordered and put in place by Christmas 2021.
The committee plans on ordering items once they’re back in stock after the holidays and placing items for people to enjoy in 2022, Hollifield said on Tuesday.
“This is going to be an ongoing project,” she said. “It’s not going to be a one and done.”
This year’s sponsors include: Mission Hospital McDowell, Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina, Spillway Bridge & Co., McDowell Chamber of Commerce, Columbia Forest Products, Little & Lattimore, the city of Marion, McDowell County government, West Marion Community Forum, Blue Ridge Traveler, Robert Ayers, David Moore Farm Bureau Insurance, McDowell Local, the Suttles family, McDowell Board of Realtors, Joanne Howle Realty, Spencer’s Hardware, Premier Insurance, Flavors on Main, Ledbetter Properties, Mica Town Brewing, Marion Pharmacy, Johnson, Price & Sprinkle, Marion Rotary Club and Keeper’s Cut Meadery.
City officials said they are happy with what has been done and are looking forward to seeing more decorations in Marion for the holiday season.
“It’s going to be a draw for downtown Marion,” said Council Member Ann Harkey.