Light Up Marion effort adds more Christmas sparkle to downtown

Thanks to a new effort, downtown Marion has more lights and decorations for this Christmas season. But the work isn’t over, and leaders of this effort hope to make Marion even brighter next holiday season.

In March, the Light Up Marion Committee was formed to see if additional lights and decor could be added to downtown Marion. After an assessment of the downtown, the committee came up with five different areas where decorations could be added, said City Clerk/Public Information Officer Landdis Hollifield, who is leading the project.

The places they considered are the Depot, the metal fence along the edge of the Marion Community Building Park, the City Stage, North Main Street and South Main Street. For example, the Depot could have a 5-foot-wide wreath and white lights and a similar decoration could be placed on the City Stage.

The South Main Street Park could have more lights in the trees. The metal fence at the Community Building Park could be decorated with a series of greenery and bows, said Hollifield earlier this year.