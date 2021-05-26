Learn and Grow, tuition-free, at MTCC: New program eliminates costs for 2021-22

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our goal is to improve college access and reduce barriers to student success. This is an equity-focused initiative that will allow all the opportunity to improve their lives by gaining knowledge and skills for today’s economy.” Merritt said. “We have a unique mixture of federal, state and local grants, scholarships, endowments and private dollars we will leverage to initiate the new program for the 2021-22 academic year.”

Students who complete Admissions Steps 1-4 described in the “New Students” section of the McDowell Tech homepage by July 15 will receive priority consideration to be awarded aid by the first day of class in Fall 2021. Applications will be accepted beyond this date as well. College staff will be available throughout the summer to answer questions on both the Learn and Grow Scholarship Program, as well as the admissions process.

Selected continuing education classes also start this summer. Contact Tabitha Buff at 828-659-0465 or tmbuff54@go.mcdowelltech.edu to learn more.