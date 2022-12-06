Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson will not seek re-election. Served as McDowell commissioner, state rep.

In a surprise announcement on Tuesday, N.C. Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson stated he would not seek re-election to another term.

Dobson, a former McDowell County commissioner and state representative, announced his decision during a meeting of the North Carolina’s Council of State in Raleigh.

“So today, after much soul searching, I am announcing that I will not seek re-election for another term as commissioner of Labor nor will I be a candidate for any office in 2024,” he said Tuesday morning at the Council of State meeting. “I will finish my term and for the next two years, dedicate myself to doing all I can.

“First and foremost, I want to keep people safe at work, second, I want to try to help tone down the political rhetoric, that frankly doesn’t solve any problems and only adds to the challenges hard working North Carolinians are facing. Finally, I want to have a hand in helping solve the workforce shortage that we have across our state, particularly in state government.”

Dobson, 41, said later to The McDowell News that when his term as Labor commissioner expires in December 2024 he will have served 14 years in three different elected offices. “I felt like this is the right time,” he said. “Fourteen years is a long time in elected office.”

Dobson said to The McDowell News he still has a heart for public service and the area of health care in particular. But he added he really doesn’t know what he will be doing after he leaves office in December 2024.

“When this term is up, I will have served 14 consecutive years in three different offices and I feel the time is right for me to step out of elected office: it’s nothing more, and it’s nothing less than that,” he said during the Council of State meeting. “I’m so grateful for the support of my family, they have supported me during each of my previous five elections and they are supportive now of my decision to not run for re-election.

“I’m also grateful for the employees at the N.C. Department of Labor and the work they do every day to keep North Carolinians safe. I’m proud of what we have already accomplished and what we will accomplish over the next two years. We have some amazing individuals at the N.C. Department of Labor that I have come to know and love, and their dedication and hard work are what make the N.C. Department of Labor special. Because of them, this department was great before I got there, and it will be great long after my time as commissioner is over.”

Tuesday morning, Dobson thanked Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler for his friendship and support and especially the people of North Carolina “for this incredible opportunity they have given me to serve our great state and I will continue to give it everything I have in the time I have left.”

“Let me be clear, I’m not going anywhere,” said Dobson said during the Council of State meeting. “My focus over the next two years will be health and safety in the workplace, toning down the political rhetoric and working with this Council and the General Assembly to find innovative solutions to the workforce shortage across the state and in particular, state government.”