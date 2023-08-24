A Hickory man has been charged by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office with assault.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, deputies with the McDowell Sheriff’s Office responded to an Old Fort residence about an assault. Upon arrival, they observed signs of forced entry and injuries to both victims, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

The victims told the deputies that the male suspect, Clifford Brian Mauldin, 43, of Hickory, had forced his way into the residence which led to a physical altercation, the release said. Mauldin fled the scene before deputies arrived. The sheriff's office said Mauldin was arrested a short time later by officers from the Hickory Police Department.

Detective Burlin Ballew with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Mauldin with felonious assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felonious first-degree burglary. Mauldin was issued a $175,000 secured bond, according to the news release.