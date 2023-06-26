Under the umbrella of McDowell LFAC programs like Foothills Food Hub, Healthy Opportunities program specialists reach out to McDowell residents for healthy eating options.

Earlier this month, the Healthy Opportunities pilot program located within the Foothills Food Hub tabled at a wellness event to engage with the community and educate them on the HOP program. The Healthy Opportunities Pilot Program (HOP) provides nonmedical interventions to eligible participants by delivering weekly boxes of fresh and local produce to their homes along with offering diabetes prevention classes. This program allows access to healthy foods for eligible participants within the community to further inspire nutritional dietary habits and improve the health of the people within the community. In McDowell, the Healthy Opportunities pilot program offers weekly food box options, as well as health-focused cooking classes.

The June outreach event, geared toward McDowell residents seeking access to the mobile Mexican Embassy, also sought to connect local residents with additional resources often overlooked when moving to a new region. Centro Unido Latino Americano and First Baptist Church of Marion hosted the event. The Healthy Opportunities/Foothills Food Hub table featured information on their program, eligibility info, enrollment resources, and some of the produce/fresh food available under the program.

“There are many people living within our area that are eligible for services offered by Healthy Opportunities, and just getting the word out improves the success of programs like this,” said Program Supervisor Stephanie Hicks.

She added that tabling the event at First Baptist Church of Marion and engaging with individuals one-on-one has encouraged the team to look for more local outreach events.

HOP will hold their next tabling event at the Community Health and Resource Fair hosted by the Marion East Community Forum and MATCH, in conjunction with the Marion Tailgate Market, on Tuesday, June 27, from 3-6 p.m. at the Marion Tailgate Market.

During the market, stop by the Healthy Opportunities Program Pilot Table for enrollment information and eligibility questions. Attendees are encouraged to explore multiple health and wellness options. In addition, a variety of health-focused vendors will be available to answer health care-related questions or offer new programs/services through their organizations.

For more information about the Healthy Opportunities Pilot Program or to inquire about eligibility, contact Hicks at stephanie@foothillsfoodhub.org or 828-748-8899.

About Healthy Opportunities Pilot Program

Started in McDowell County in 2022

Qualified participants receive healthy food weekly to supplement dietary and health concerns.

About McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC)

Supporting farmers, pantries and those most in need in McDowell County

Parent organization of Foothills Food Hub

Fosters relationships between N.C. Farmers of the Foothills, Food Hub, community organizations and food-related organizations throughout McDowell

Sponsoring the doubling of EBT/SNAP bucks for the 2023 Marion Tailgate Market

Visit www.facebook.com/mcdowellLFAC/about/?ref=page_internal for more information.