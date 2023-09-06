Now is the time for local artists to apply for grants that can support their creative endeavors.

The application cycle for the 2023-24 Artist Support Grants is now open for artists in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell and McDowell counties. It will close on Monday, Oct. 2.

The grant, operated by local arts councils, will fund professional and artistic development for emerging or established artists to create work, improve business operations, or bring work to new audiences, according to a news release.

Applicants should remember that the Artist Support Grants has replaced the former Regional Artist Project Grants (RAP-G). The program will be administered by McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA), the Burke Arts Council, Caldwell Arts Council, United Arts Council of Catawba County, Iredell Arts Council, Hiddenite Center and Rock School Arts Foundation, in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council, which is a division of the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

All complete applications will be reviewed by a panel of arts professionals with experience in various disciplines. Panelists will score each application based on the following evaluation criteria: Artistic Merit – Demonstrated talent in an art form and overall excellence of the artist’s work; clear commitment to a career as a practicing professional artist and Project Merit – Benefit of the proposed project to the artist’s professional growth; feasibility of the proposed project, according to the news release.

Artist grants will range from $500 to $3,000. Artists must contact an administering organization staff member before submitting the application. The administering organization for McDowell residents is the McDowell Arts Council Association.

Both individual artists and small unincorporated groups of collaborating artists are eligible to apply. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, live in the region in which they are applying, and meet the other eligibility requirements.

Artists enrolled full time in undergraduate or associate degree-granting programs may not apply for the grant. Artists should demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists, according to the news release.

To begin the application process, artists are directed to visit mcdowellarts.org/asg to review the grant guidelines and then schedule a meeting with their county contact: Susan Pyatt-Baker, executive director, mcdowellarts@gmail.com or call the office at 828-652-8610.