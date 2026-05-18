Top Story Spotlight McDowell County emergency officials practice hurricane, flash flood response Mike Conley May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Officials with McDowell County Emergency Services conducted the county’s annual Hurricane and Flash Flood Exercise in May at the Emergency Operations Center.kAmw6=5 6249 J62C[ E96 6I6C4:D6 AC6A2C6D 6>6C86?4J A6CD@??6= 2?5 A2CE?6C 286?4:6D 7@C E96 FA4@>:?8 9FCC:42?6 D62D@?]k^Am Officials with McDowell County Emergency Services conducted the county’s annual Hurricane and Flash Flood Exercise at the Emergency Operations Center. Photo from McDowell County Emergency Services kAm%9:D J62C’D 6I6C4:D6 3C@F89E E@86E96C >@C6 E92? e_ =6256CD 7C@> b_ 286?4:6D E@ C6G:6H 2?5 6G2=F2E6 AC@E@4@=D 7@C 6G24F2E:@?D[ D62C49 2?5 C6D4F6 @A6C2E:@?D[ 6>6C86?4J D96=E6C:?8[ A6E 2?5 2?:>2= D96=E6C:?8[ C@25 4=@DFC6D[ =@8:DE:4D C6BF6DED 2?5 @E96C 4@>A@?6?ED @7 E96 4@F?EJ’D t>6C86?4J ~A6C2E:@?D !=2?[ 244@C5:?8 E@ 2 ?6HD C6=62D6 7C@> 6>6C86?4J D6CG:46D]k^Am kAm%96 2??F2= 6I6C4:D6 >2C<65 E96 ``E9 J62C E96 t>6C86?4J ~A6C2E:@?D r6?E6C 96=5 2 4@@C5:?2E65 AC6A2C65?6DD 5C:==] ~77:4:2=D D2J E96 EC2:?:?8 A=2JD 2 G:E2= C@=6 :? DEC6?8E96?:?8 :?E6C286?4J 4@@C5:?2E:@? 2?5 6?DFC:?8 C625:?6DD 7@C D6G6C6 H62E96C :?4:56?ED E92E 4@F=5 :>A24E |4s@H6== r@F?EJ]k^Am People are also reading… Marion man injured in shooting in Newton; police say 1 gunman charged Meet the Morganton woman who says hard work has kept her going ... for 105 years Update: Old Fort man killed in motorcycle crash on I-40 identified Got a McDowell County paranormal experience? Now is the time to speak up Marion house catches fire Monday morning, cause under investigation NC high school baseball coach collapses and dies before team’s playoff game. What we know Panthers great says Chris Brazzell II reminds him of this elite NFL WR What's going on at West McDowell Middle? $4 million grant moving fields out of floodplain Marion, McDowell moving to Stage 2 water shortage advisory, starting mandatory water restrictions McDowell County board opposes state property tax restriction proposal State lawmaker from Guilford calls on Foxx to resign after her response to fourth grader Nebo McDowell County water customers under boil water advisory McDowell County state transportation employees win backhoe, motorgrader competitions State museum in Old Fort getting new standard hours. Here's when it'll be open. 5 antique guns stolen from Historic Carson House in McDowell County The exercise prepares emergency personnel and partner agencies for the upcoming hurricane season. Photo from McDowell County Emergency Services kAm“%9:D 2??F2= 6I6C4:D6 :D 4C:E:42= E@ 6?DFC6 2== 286?4:6D 2C6 C625J E@ C6DA@?5 D9@F=5 2 EC@A:42= DJDE6> :>A24E @FC 4@>>F?:EJ E9:D J62C[Q (:== z69=6C[ 5:C64E@C @7 |4s@H6== t>6C86?4J $6CG:46D[ D2:5] Q%96D6 EJA6D @7 EC2:?:?8 6G6?ED 2==@H =6256CD E@ 7FCE96C 4@@C5:?2E6 2?5 4@==23@C2E6 H:E9 6249 @E96C 5FC:?8 3=F6 D<J 52JD E@ 6?DFC6 H6 2C6 H6== A@D:E:@?65 E@ AC@E64E =:G6D 2?5 AC@A6CEJ H96? E96 DE@C> 9:ED] x 2> 6IEC6>6=J AC@F5 @7 2== E96 286?4:6D E92E 4@?E:?F6 E@ A2CE?6C H:E9 2?5 DFAA@CE E96 t>6C86?4J ~A6C2E:@?D r6?E6C 2D H6 4@?E:?F6 E96 V@?6 E62> — @?6 >:DD:@?V 2AAC@249 E@ 2== EJA6D @7 5:D2DE6CD]”k^Am More than 60 leaders representing 30 different agencies participated in the event. Photo from McDowell County Emergency Services kAmpE=2?E:4 9FCC:42?6 D62D@? @77:4:2==J 368:?D yF?6 `]k^Am The flash flood and hurricane preparedness exercise has been held for 11 years. Photo from McDowell County Emergency Services 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Mike Conley Staff Writer Author email Follow Mike Conley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? 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