Foothills Food Hub receives state grant, visit from N.C. Rep. Greene

With continued support and momentum from the community, the Foothills Food Hub has been an evolving project to support the food systems within McDowell County.
While stalled due to the pandemic and supply shortages, construction of the new Hub received additional funding last week to aid in completion of its new location.
Recently, N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene (R-District 85) stopped by Foothills Food Hub for an official tour from Food Hub staff. The tour included introduction to staff and board chairs of McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC), volunteer-led box packing, and food prep/storage facilities for food distributed throughout McDowell. Staff shared their vision of the future Foothills Food Hub, progress made so far, and how the Food Hub currently serves residents, farmers, and food producers, according to a news release.
With additional construction still needed, the Food Hub’s plans to include teaching classrooms for farmers, prep stations for local food producers, and additional office space to conduct meetings, the Food Hub benefits from the $75,000 grant awarded to the organization. Existing state budgets allow for state representatives to recommend or request funding through committee and floor vote, with the grant then being distributed within the respective district or districts. Other food-based entities in McDowell and Mitchell counties also received funding.
“It’s amazing everything the (Foothills) Food Hub accomplished during the pandemic,” said Greene. “Your continued efforts to help those who are food insecure in McDowell County, while growing and building the Hub, represents the strength and dedication to our community.”
Heather Edwards, project manager of Foothills Food Hub and LFAC Chair Alex “Alpo” Portelli accepted the check award of $75,000 from the N.C. General Assembly House of Representatives presented by Greene at the end of the tour.
“This goes a long way towards our final goal of building the Hub to its full potential,” said Portelli. With construction and supply obstacles we’ve faced over the past year, it’s a blessing to receive support towards finishing our dream.”
To see future plans for Foothills Food Hub, visit foothillsfoodhub.org/see-the-hub or visit its Facebook page.