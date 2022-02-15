Foothills Food Hub receives state grant, visit from N.C. Rep. Greene

With continued support and momentum from the community, the Foothills Food Hub has been an evolving project to support the food systems within McDowell County.

While stalled due to the pandemic and supply shortages, construction of the new Hub received additional funding last week to aid in completion of its new location.

Recently, N.C. Rep. Dudley Greene (R-District 85) stopped by Foothills Food Hub for an official tour from Food Hub staff. The tour included introduction to staff and board chairs of McDowell Local Food Advisory Council (LFAC), volunteer-led box packing, and food prep/storage facilities for food distributed throughout McDowell. Staff shared their vision of the future Foothills Food Hub, progress made so far, and how the Food Hub currently serves residents, farmers, and food producers, according to a news release.

