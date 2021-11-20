Fall Market continues in Marion with wreaths, honey, fresh bread

Our Fall Market continues on. This week we will have wreaths, hand-crocheted items, honey, fresh baked bread, and more.

Did you know we accept EBT/SNAP, Credit, and Debit at the market? EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 ($20 in EBT, $20 in Fresh Bucks) to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income. Please stop by the information booth to find out more information.

We are located under the covered shelter in the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets. For more Market information, please call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook at Marion Tailgate Market, and check out the new Marion Tailgate Market website (https://www.mariontailgatemarket.com/)

Here’s the perfect side for Thanksgiving - cornbread casserole. Try this super simple recipe out that’s sure to be a crowd pleaser!

Cornbread Casserole

Ingredients

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

· 8 ounces Jiffy Corn Muffin mix

· 15 ounces whole kernel corn (drained)