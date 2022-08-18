Elemental Relaxation offers cryotherapy in Marion

With just a little extreme cold, your body can experience “elemental relaxation” in downtown Marion.

Located in the Larry D. Miller Business Complex, Elemental Relaxation provides a whole body cryotherapy, which proponents say will result in a natural anti-inflammatory response, release endorphins and reduce bodily pain. It is located just outside the McDowell Fitness Center within the heart of the complex.

Elemental Relaxation has been in operation since late April. Carla Tompkins is the owner and operator along with partners Cameron Tompkins, her husband, and Mike Cinquanto.

Tompkins said to The McDowell News she realizes this is a new service for Marion and McDowell County but cryotherapy has been around for ages.

“Cold therapy has been around since the dawn of time,” she said.

It is especially good for treating rheumatoid arthritis but has other benefits, it's enthusiasts say.

“It also helps with insomnia, depression and anxiety and it increases your metabolism and boosts your immune system,” she said.

At Elemental Relaxation, customers will be exposed to extremely cold temperatures inside a special booth. When you walk into the chamber, the temperature is minus 40 degrees and it gradually gets colder to minus 135 degrees. A first session lasts three minutes.

Whole body cryotherapy treatment uses extreme cold stimulus that triggers an alarm reaction in the brain. This leads to adaptation of the body to the new environment. The body is capable of withstanding changes in the environment and adjusting to maintain optimum working environment for all essential internal processes – a balance called homeostasis. The most important parameter for the body to properly function is its core temperature. It must be kept within a narrow range, between 97.2 degrees Fahrenheit and 99.9 degrees Fahrenheit. The thermoregulatory system at Elemental Relaxation takes care of it, according to Tompkins.

She added it is the equivalent of doing a 30-minute ice bath in three minutes without getting wet as soon. The cold temperature is intense but bearable. As soon as you get out of the booth, your body warms back up.

Tompkins said this therapy causes your body to go into a “fight or flight mode,” which causes all the blood to rush to your vital organs.

“Your blood becomes infused with increased oxygen nutrients and enzyme levels,” she said to The McDowell News. “It also helps with insomnia, depression and anxiety and it increases your metabolism and boosts your immune system.”

To get the true benefits of cryotherapy, you need to do more than just one session. A single session costs $25 and 10 sessions cost $200. You can get 15 sessions for $300 and 20 sessions for $350. These sessions can be shared with others and does not expire. A one month unlimited membership is $250 and that cannot be shared.

Tompkins said these prices are kept low for McDowell County customers. The average price for a cryotherapy session in the United States is between $45 to 100, she added.

“We wanted to make sure that our prices are affordable for people in the community,” said Tompkins.

The sessions are also short so it won’t take up too much of your time.

“You can get in and out of here in five minutes,” she said. “It’s a good activity, especially if you’re in a hurry. It is very rejuvenating. It will change your mood.”

One of her devoted clients is Cecelia Reel, who comes pretty much every day to Elemental Relaxation.

“I reached out to Carla to try Elemental Relaxation to help with stress and anxiety,” Reel said to The McDowell News. “I have had a very tough year. So, I thought I would give it a try. I had absolutely nothing to lose. I signed up for her unlimited package. It was a great decision. Not only did it help with my moods, but it also helped me sleep soundly throughout the night. I highly recommend that if you are just thinking about trying it, just do it.”

Another devoted client is Steve Jones.

"I love it," he said to The McDowell News. "It came on my radar a few years ago from guru Tony Robbins. He said it and I agree 100% - the cryo machine is the piece of equipment that allows me to use the other pieces of exercise equipment. Further, I've battled some skin inflammation for some time and found no solid help with my doctor and allergist. However, when I started the regular cryo sessions, it has helped more than anything they gave me."

Tompkins added this therapy is not a cure for physical problems but it has some definite benefits.

“It won’t cure anything,” she said. “It’s just a tool. We see a big improvement among elderly people. It helps mobility.”

Elemental Relaxation will soon add a Himalayan sea salt infrared sauna, which helps fight many of the viruses that can attack the body and may result in a measurable weigh loss from perspiration. The sea salt infrared sauna can increase circulation to the skin, ease stiff muscles and reduce the effects of a stressful life, according to information from Tompkins.

Elemental Relaxation is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. But the therapy takes appointments for the entire week. “We are open seven days a week for appointments,” said Tompkins.

For more information, visit the Facebook page: chttps://www.facebook.com/Cryo828/reviews/?ref=page_internal. Tompkins said you can make appointments through the Facebook page.