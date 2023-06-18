Foothills Community School students and staff were the featured guests at the June 12 regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting. FCS principal Melissa Elliott spoke in front of the board about the various STEM projects that members of the student body participated in during this past school year.

Several FCS students participated earlier this spring at the Science Olympiad state competition at North Carolina State University in Raleigh. The Science Olympiad is a program in which students compete in pairs in a variety of events, demonstrating their knowledge in a variety of science topics. Topics include study events (such as anatomy, forestry, rocks and minerals or dynamic planet), lab events (such as crime busters, disease detectives or bio process lab), and building events (such as bottle rockets, bridge, car, trebuchet or roller coaster). Students spend long hours after school studying, designing, building and testing their products.

FCS brought home six different top 10 finishes at the Olympiad. Earning medals were Katelynne and Kierstin Tippey (fifth place in Write It, Do It), Gracie Poteat and Neil LaFountain (sixth place in bottle rockets), Macayden Riddle and Gracie Poteat (sixth place in rocks and minerals), and Brantley Gellman and Gracie Poteat (seventh place in Mission Possible).

Along with the Science Olympiad five students from FCS participated in a district level essay and speech contest on Soil and Water Conservation for the 2022-23 school year. Three local students swept the top spots at the essay competition. First place was awarded to Natalie Carswell, Kassandra Perez was second and finishing in third was Theo Browning. Eighth-grader Elizabeth Bass won first place in speech competition and seventh-grader Emili Warren also took top honors in speech at the district level.

Nicholas Newton, Adela Smith and Amandalyn Norton represented FCS in the Global Amazing Shake placing in the top 50 out of 250 participants. The final group of six students recognized at the board meeting participated in a Future City competition where students used engineering to help solve challenges in an futuristic setting. Items such as resources, infrastructure, climate and geography were incorporated into the decision-making process. This year's challenge centered around designing a city that was resilient to climate change, utilizing one mitigation and one adaption strategy.

The group included FCS students Stephen Dirhold, Jaya Jaan, Taylor Massengill, Annaka Stockton, Hank Johnson and Adela Smith. They compiled an essay on their findings along with a three-dimensional rendering and the ability to answer questions about their findings. The group submitted their project and won a specialty award of having the most data driven city of those submitted at the state competition.

Finally, FCS math teacher Lori Poteat anchored a grant writing team who was awarded a $20,000 Facebook Community Action Grant.

Poteat along with staff members Katie McFarland, Tosha Ramsey, Sandra Gunter and Casey Lowery worked on the project throughout the school year. The grant money will go toward the construction of a mobile STEM lab that could serve elementary school students throughout the county.

In other business, the board recognized Interim Superintendent Brian Oliver for taking on that role over the past year. Dr. Tracy Grit will take over as the new superintendent on July 1.

Oliver provided an update on the MHS tennis courts and multi-purpose field project. The project remains on schedule at this time with the synthetic turf expected to be installed where the current tennis courts are located by the beginning of the fall sports season on July 31.

Work so far on the new tennis courts remain on pace, however a slight change in the project details include a shift in the placement of the courts due to soil that has not settled in sufficiently near where a retaining wall was going to be built along an embankment. Oliver noted that the shift will impact areas where parking was originally planned to be installed.

School Nutrition Director Jon Haynes spoke to the board noting that a Community Eligibility Provision has been found that will allow school breakfast and lunches to be free district-wide for the 2023-24 school year. The board also approved unanimously food and beverage contracts for next school year. Beverages will remain through Pepsi, groceries and supplies was awarded to US Food and produce was award locally to P & R Produce.

The board also approved the adoption of a reading curriculum as suggested by Crystal Hamby, executive director of elementary & federal programs.

Also approved by the board was the retirement resolution for 2023 along with the approval of the consent agenda.