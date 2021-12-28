Dogwood trust helps new oral health effort in western North Carolina

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Western North Carolina residents face particularly significant disparities in oral health care access and outcomes.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, less than half of adults in western North Carolina have access to dental insurance. Nearly a quarter of adults over 65 in the region have had all their permanent teeth extracted compared to 17.4 percent statewide.

“As deep as the inequities are in western North Carolina, so is the resiliency and resolve of the region’s communities to create meaningful and lasting change,” said Dr. Zachary Brian, director of NCOHC and vice president of impact, strategy, and programs at FHLI.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Dogwood Health Trust to take a systems-level approach to advance oral health and health equity in the region.”

In 2018, The McDowell News reported there were 1.5 dentists per 10,000 people locally. The national average was 6.1 dentists per 10,000 people.