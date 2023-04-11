Even though Kitsbow is closed, the owner and operator of Old Fort’s bicycle shop said he is staying and will reopen at a new location in the town. And a collaborative effort that has partnered with Kitsbow to bring more economic development to Old Fort states it will continue its work with new partners.

In September 2021, Kitsbow, the maker of premium cycling clothing and accessories, announced it would add a bike service and repair shop to help cyclists get back on the trails around Old Fort. The Old Fort Bike Shop provides service and repair needs and opened for business within the Old Fort Ride House, which was a part of Kitsbow. Old Fort’s first bicycle shop is managed and staffed by Chad Schoenauer, a veteran of the bike industry and road racing scene in Asheville for more than 30 years, according to previous story in The McDowell News.

“Whether you’re into high-performance riding or are you just like riding bikes, I can repair just about anything,” said Schoenauer to The McDowell News in September 2021. “I am thrilled to open the first bike shop in Old Fort. I know I am going to see a lot of business. The town is becoming a destination for outdoor recreation.”

But last month, Kitsbow announced it would permanently close as of the first week of April.

Following that announcement, Schoenauer said on Facebook that his business will remain in Old Fort despite Kitsbow shutting its doors.

“To all my Shop People: I’m not done,” he posted on Facebook last month. “I’m not leaving Old Fort. I will find a way to continue my business here. #theotherpisgah needs a shop. Every town needs a bike shop. Watch this space for further developments. I will be open normal hours, in my spot, on Commerce Street, until further notice.”

In his post, Schoenauer first expressed his gratitude to Kitsbow Cycling Apparel and CEO David Billstrom for giving him this opportunity in 2021. “From day one, I have been an independent business within the Kitsbow Cycling Apparel complex,” he stated last month. “Without David and Leadership taking a chance and welcoming me to Old Fort, starting my shop would have been so much more difficult. Thank you David. Thank you Kitsbow.”

Schoenauer told The McDowell News last month his business will stay in the town and felt strongly that Old Fort needs a bicycle shop.

“My shop is also for every local as well,” he said to The McDowell News last month. “For some folks, the most simple of bikes are a source of joy. Wheels make people happy.”

And just recently, Schoenauer announced he’s found a new place in Old Fort for his business.

The Old Fort Bike Shop will be housed in the gray building at 276 Catawba Ave. and will become neighbors with Roots Salon. Schoenauer said the Old Fort Bike Shop will utilize a portion of the space and use the rear entrance next to the parking lot.

“I will move the last week of April and my reopen is May 2,” he said to The McDowell News. “I will expand into the rest of the space over a few months. I also plan to expand my business to offer a full line of bikes and rentals in the near future. Just to clarify, my business will only involve my separate space. I will not encroach on Roots Salon as I expand. I think the businesses are different enough to compliment the town.”

In addition, the Catawba Vale Collaborative, one of Kitsbow’s major partners in the rebirth of Old Fort, issued a statement about the company’s closing and its continued resolve to further the town’s progress.

The Catawba Vale Collaborative (CVC) is a “collaborative economic development effort focused on the sustainable and equitable growth and prosperity of rural America.”

“Rooted in a novel process that is centered on community feedback and engagement, the CVC aims to take a holistic approach to community growth that prioritizes inclusivity and restorative innovation through recreation and outdoor activities,” reads the statement from the CVC.

Kitsbow was slated to become the anchor tenant in the Catawba Vale Collaborative’s new project, the CVC Innovation Space in Old Fort.

In January 2022, Kitsbow announced its partnership with Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. to purchase a 60,000-square-foot warehouse in the center of Old Fort with plans to develop it into a multi-use community center, which will be used as a school for industrial sewing, as well as retail and light manufacturing space for startup businesses, and room for Kitsbow to continue expanding in Old Fort.

While this company’s closing means that Kitsbow will no longer be in the space, Eagle Market Street Development Corp. is “eager to bring the space to life with new partners and look forward to the continued development of the project,” reads the news release.

“The Catawba Vale Collaborative was sad to learn that a valued member of the Old Fort community will be closing their doors in the coming weeks,” reads a statement from the CVC. “Not only has Kitsbow provided quality products and jobs to this community, but they have been champions of dignity in the workplace and we were excited about our futures together at the CVC Innovation Space currently under development in McDowell County.”

Even with this news, Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. (the CVC’s parent organization) and its partners remain inspired by this area and committed to unlocking and maximizing potential at every turn, according to the CVC’s statement.

“Old Fort is a resilient community,” said Jason McDougald, executive director of Camp Grier. “The land and the people that call this region home have always been our greatest asset. The forest, ridges, streams, and trails, combined with the people who live and work here, will continue to provide for the growth of local business and community in town. Camp Grier and our G5 Trail Collective program, along with our USFS partners, will continue our work to build out the 42 miles of trails that were approved. This year alone we have four miles under construction and four more miles pending funding. These assets will continue to drive the cross-sector outdoor economy forward for the region. The future of Old Fort remains bright.”

As disappointing as the news of Kitsbow’s closing is, the CVC also acknowledged in its statement “the timeliness of this announcement and that such developments highlight the issues we aim to correct.”

Businesses today face a matrix of challenges that ask employers to choose between profit, people, and community. It is because of this reality that the CVC and all other Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. initiatives are “supported holistically with access to personal development, strategic business support, capital injections, and more,” according to the statement.

“Eagle Market Streets has been a community developer for over 28 years, so we have seen and faced these common challenges before,” said Stephanie Swepson Twitty, CEO of Eagle Market Streets Development Corp. “Our goal with each project is to build the right partner blend that supports a system that can withstand the minor and major setbacks that come with this work. Our superpower lies in understanding that balance, and moving forward with intention, tenacity and compassion.”

In the statement, the CVC leaders said “We wish the Kitsbow team and their staff all the best in their next journeys, whatever they may be and wherever they may lead. We express our gratitude for their willingness to try and activate a new business model. We remain committed to finding ways to create a robust, human-first work economy and as always, we are proud to serve the Old Fort community and its people.”