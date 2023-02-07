A suspect has been charged with murder after a Monday night shooting in McDowell County, authorities said Tuesday.

Lt. Detective Jesse Hicks with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 45-year-old Jason Travis Atkins of Shelby with murder. He is being held without bond.

On Monday night (Feb. 6), deputies responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. They found a person with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified in Atkins’ arrest warrant as George Williams, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies located the suspected shooter in a wooded area close to the scene a short time later, authorities said. The investigation is ongoing.

According to a check of the N.C. Department of Public Safety’s offender database, Atkins has a long criminal record dating back to the mid-90s, including convictions for driving while impaired, giving alcohol to minors, drug violations, speeding from police, resisting arrest, breaking and entering, larceny, making a bomb threat, hit and run, carrying a concealed weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, misuse of the 911 system, first-degree trespassing, failure to appear, providing fictitious information to an officer, injury to real property and failure to wear a seat belt.

For those convictions, he served a total of three months and seven days in prison.

Online records show Atkins had also lived in Marion.