The Newcomers and Friends in McDowell County held a joint meeting of its outgoing and incoming officers and chairpersons in May to ensure a smooth transition for the 2023-24 new year that will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 12, with a luncheon meeting. In addition to lunch and the business meeting, a social time and a guest speaker or program will be featured.

The 2023-24 officers are Emilee Dickerson, president; Kim Ralph, vice president; Donna Seeley, secretary; and Cindy Shepard, treasurer.

The Newcomers and Friends in McDowell County organization was founded in the mid-1980s and is still going strong today. Membership is open to all women in McDowell County and surrounding areas. With a mission of extending a friendly welcome to newcomers and promoting lasting friendships, it’s a great way for those new to the area to meet others and become part of our community.

Members gather from September through May each year for meetings, activities, special events, and community service projects. Luncheon meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month, usually at the Community Center on Main Street in downtown Marion.

The group could benefit from some diversity and welcomes all sizes, shapes, ages and races.

Prospective members are welcome to attend a meeting as a guest before joining. For questions or additional information, feel free to contact Chris Amsbary at chris.amsbary@gmail.com.

Husbands and male partners of Newcomers and Friends members interested in making new friends are invited to join the Lunch Bunch that meets on Tuesdays throughout the year at one of the local restaurants. Contact Jack Raker at jackraker@yahoo.com for more information.