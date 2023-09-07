Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

TODAY, SEPT. 7

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in swipe-acrylic pour technique with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught today from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $30 for A3L members and $40 for nonmembers, plus a $20 supply fee. You will learn and complete the technique on a 11-inch by 14-inch canvas with the colors of your choice. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a 3-D glass pumpkin with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The class will be taught Friday, Sept. 8, from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost is $28 for A3L members and $38 for nonmembers, plus a $12 supply fee. This fun, 3-D pumpkin is beautiful on a table or with a table scape. Students can choose their own color of pumpkin, please note when signing up. Students will clean, flux, solder using a form and attach hardware to make their personalized pumpkin. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

The West Marion Community Forum will have the second annual Festival of Cultures on Friday, Sept. 8. This festival brings the Black and Brown cultures together to share food, fellowship, fun and music. All are welcome to experience the beauty in community. It will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the West Marion Park, located at 201 Ridley St., Marion.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer an open stained glass studio. It will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost depends on the project you choose. Instructor Catherine Bruggeman will tell you when you call her. You must preregister. Class size is limited to five students. If you have wanted to learn the basics of stained glass and walk away with a beautiful sun catcher, this is the class for you. If you have a project and need assistance, this is your time. If you missed a previous class, this is the class for you. If interested in this class, text Catherine at 910-915-9104 for a current list of kits to select from or send your ideas.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

Newcomers and Friends in McDowell County will kick off its 2023-24 new year with a membership meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. The luncheon meeting will be held at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St. in downtown Marion. Founded as a way for those new to the area to meet others, form lasting friendships and become part of the community, membership is open to all women In McDowell County and surrounding areas. Prospective members are invited to attend a meeting as a guest before joining. Contact Chris Amsbary at chris.amsbary@gmail.com for additional information.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in pressed leaf/flower stained glass miniature with instructor Catherine Bruggeman. The class will be taught Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $28 for A3L members, $38 for nonmembers, plus $12 supply fee. This is a fun class for keepsakes and remembering the season you love the best - either spring or fall. Students will be using glass to press flowers, grasses, and leaves between two pieces of glass, using copper foil and solder, to complete. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 14

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a mountain mirror with Diane Enger as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, Sept. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. The cost is $45 for A3L members, $55 for non-members, plus $15 material fee: includes glass, mirror, accessory glass, wire, and firing. In this class, students will create a framed mirror using our beautiful mountains as our inspiration. Students will plan out their design and use a variety of glasses to construct their project. There will be some minimal glass cutting. The finished piece will be 8 inches by 10 inches and every one of them will be different. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making stoneware clay pumpkins with Mathilda Potter as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, Sept. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. The cost is $40 for A3L members, $55 for nonmembers, plus $10 supply fee. Come play with clay and learn how to make adorable pumpkin sculptures out of durable, waterproof stoneware clay. This workshop is for all levels from beginners to advanced, because beginners may make several small pumpkins and more advanced experienced potters may make a large pumpkin or Jack-o-Lantern. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

The next plant-based potluck will be Saturday, Sept. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Marion’s Fellowship Hall. There will be a short talk on a diet- and health-related subject to be determined. Bring a plant-based dish (no meats/egg/dairy) and a hearty appetite. Not sure what to bring? Just bring fruit. Paper products provided. Please bring a copy of your recipe to share with others. Interested folks can take a photo with their phones. There will be unsweetened tea. Water will be available as well. Feel free to bring another beverage if desired.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 26

The McDowell County Farm Bureau will hold its annual meeting Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Marion’s fellowship hall. For more information, contact Luke Beam, field representative for District Nine with N.C. Farm Bureau. He can be reached at 919-306-6318 or email luke.beam@ncfb.org

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

Historic Carson House will hold Revolutionary War Day for fourth-grade students on Thursday, Sept. 28. It will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from noon to 2:30 p.m. The public program will take place at 6 p.m. at the Jubilee Arbor. Historic Carson House is at 1805 U.S. 70 West in Marion. For more information, call 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Historic Carson House Foundation will host Family Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 30. This event will feature barbecue, hayrides, dancing, music, cakewalk, games, colonial demonstrations, face painting, silent auction and much more. Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 10 and younger. Activities and games will take place from 3-5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. Dancing will be from 6-7 p.m. Auction closes at 5 p.m. Historic Carson House is at 1805 U.S. 70 West in Marion. For more information, call 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

A meeting about the Small Ruminant Producers Club will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5, at the McDowell Senior Center, 100 Spaulding Road in Marion. This meeting is open to anyone interested in learning more about small ruminants but you do not have to own animals to join this meeting. This club will cover topics from animal health to breeding, pasture management, soil fertility, and much more. Please call the N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center to RSVP before Tuesday, Oct. 3. If you have any questions about this club or would like to add your email to the email list, you can fill out the Google Form, call the office at 828-652-8104 or by emailing our Livestock Agent Skyler Murray at skyler_murray@ncsu.edu.

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

The N.C. Cooperative Extension-McDowell County Center “Keep McDowell Beautiful” program coordinate the annual Lake James clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will remove litter from Lake James and its shoreline. For the fall clean-up, KMB will partner with the Catawba Riverkeeper’s Catawba Riversweep. Volunteers with boats, canoes, paddling kayaks, and on foot will be needed to help. Online Registration is required. If you have questions or to pick up supplies early, contact Matt Burneisen at Matt_Burneisen@ncsu.edu or call 828-652-8104.