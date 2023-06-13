Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

TODAY

U.S. Rep. Chuck Edwards’ mobile office, the Carolina Cruiser, will be at 198 S. Main St., Marion, today from 9:30-11:30 a.m. His staff will be parked outside with the Carolina Cruiser ready to meet with constituents and assist with casework. The public can stop by to share their thoughts on issues that matter to them or ask for assistance with federal agencies.

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive today from 12:30-5 p.m. at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St., Marion.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14 The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class called Coasters Plus! with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Wednesday, June 14, from 5-8 p.m. The cost is $35 for members, $45 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. Do you want to make your own coaster set that matches your décor while learning about acrylic pour painting? Learn how at this class. The minimum number for students is two and the maximum is 10. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class called Let the Sunshine In with Diane Enger as the instructor. The class will be held Thursday, June 15, from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $35 for AGS members, $45 for nonmembers, plus a $15 material fee which includes glass, prepared glass components, chain, hangers and firing. In this class, the students will be using transparent glass to create a 4 x 12-inch decorative glass hanging. They will create a design using circles and transfer this to a base piece of glass. There will be some glass cutting involved. Minimum of three students, maximum of six students. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical Jr. opens this weekend. McDowell Children's Theatre presents Matilda The Musical Jr. in the Greenlee Theatre at McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA). Located at 50 S Main St. Marion. Performances will take place Friday, June 16; Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 and Friday, June 23; Saturday, June 24 and Sunday, June 25. Friday and Saturday shows will start at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Certified American Sign Language Interpretation (ASL) services will be provided at the June 23 performance of Matilda. The musical is Rated PG for thematic elements, exaggerated bullying and some language. Tickets are $12 with a $2 discount for students and seniors.

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

The Summer THRIVE Series, sponsored by the McDowell County Health Coalition, will be this Saturday June 17 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Marion Community Building Park (191 N. Main. Marion). McDowell 4-H will be featuring a nature scavenger Hunt, veggie tasting, and kid friendly crafts. For more information, contact Mcdowellcountyhealthcoalition@gmail.com or call 828-659-5289.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League will offer a class about making a personalized key chain with instructor Lisa Hines. The class will be taught Tuesday, June 20, from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is $10 for AGS members, $20 for nonmembers, plus a $15 supply fee. Would you like to make a personalized key chain/ luggage tag for yourself or as a gift for someone else? Join Hines as she helps instruct and supplies everything needed to make this fun personalized item. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

MATCH and Marion East Community Forum will host a Community Health and Resource Fair at the Marion Tailgate Market on Tuesday, June 27, from 3-6 p.m. The first 100 guests will receive a $10 gift certificate to be used at the Farmers Market. In addition to the Market Vendors, over 30 community organizations will be present. Free hot dog dinner and cleaning supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call 828-659-5289.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Marion's Independence Day Celebration is Tuesday, July 4. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. A special spot will be reserved at the beginning of the parade for “Anything That Rolls." Skaters, bicycles and skateboards are welcome and are not required to pre register. Parade marshals will be McDowell County veterans. Fox and Company will perform at 6:30 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes. Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m. For more information, call 652-2215.