TODAY, JULY 8

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer glass classes in July with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The second class will be about making a mosaic serving tray. It will be taught today, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $35 for A3L members, $45 for nonmembers $45, plus a $20 supply fee. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., or call 828-668-1100.

MONDAY, JULY 10

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer glass classes in July with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The third class in July is about making a stained glass cactus with flower in a clay pot. It will be taught Monday, July 10, from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost is $28 for A3L members, $38 for nonmembers, plus a $12 supply fee. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., or call 828-668-1100.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a beginner’s paint your pet class with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Wednesday, July 12, from noon to 3 p.m. The cost is $40 for A3L members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. This class is designed specifically for beginners, no experience is necessary. After you register, email your favorite pet photo to Hines at Treetopmagic@gmail.com and she will sketch an outline and color guide of your pet on an 11-inch by 14-inch wrapped canvas prior to class so it is ready for you to paint when you arrive. Hines uses a paint-by-letter approach to help guide you through the portrait and teaches you brushstroke and blending techniques along the way. Registration ends two days prior to the date of the class. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

THURSDAY, JULY 13

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making earrings with Lorelle Bacon as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, July 13, from 1-5 p.m. The cost is $55 for A3L members, $65 for nonmembers, plus a $20 supply fee. Learn how to make three different styles of earrings. You will also learn how to make your own ear wires out of sterling silver. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making spirit dolls with Liz Meyer as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, July 15, from 1-4 p.m. The cost is $30 for A3L members and $40 for nonmembers. Spirit dolls protect your home and loved ones, aid in divination, draw devotion and love or good fortunes, keep secrets, act as recipients for offerings to ancestors and familial spirits, bring comfort, and aid in expression of emotions. Some materials will be provided, however, bringing your own “special talismans” will make your doll truly unique. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a personalized key chain with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Tuesday, July 18, from 6-8 p.m. The cost is $10 for A3L members, $20 for nonmembers, plus a $15 supply fee. Would you like to make a personalized key chain or luggage tag for yourself or as a gift for someone else? Join Hines as she instructs and supplies everything needed to make this fun personalized item. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 828-668-1100.

The Agricultural Advisory Board will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 18, at 5:30 p.m. in the N.C. Cooperative Extension’s conference room, 60 E. Court St., Marion, on the second floor of the McDowell County Services Building.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

A port-a-pit chicken fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the First Baptist Church of Marion. The event is a fundraiser for McDowell Ministries Alliance. The cost is $10 for chicken, beans, slaw and tea. Two chicken halves, beans, slaw and tea costs $13. Desserts are $1. Dine in or take out. Deliveries are available six or more orders. To purchase tickets, call Becky Young at 442-8312.

THURSDAY, JULY 27

The McDowell County Historical Society will present Scott Ashcraft, archaeologist with the U.S. Forest Service, from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the McDowell Senior Center in Marion. He will talk about McDowell’s significance to local and national history with archaeological evidence of clashes between major tribes in McDowell. He will talk about historic research from the Old Fort Trails Collaborative and the partnership with the U.S. Forest Service for the new trails system. The event is free and refreshments will be provided.