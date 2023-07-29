Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

TODAY, JULY 29

The BEAR Closet is hosting the sixth annual Summer Bash today, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Camping World of Marion. The theme is “Hula on over to the party!” There will be free photo opportunities, Iron Man and Bigfoot, Moana and Tinkerbell, a waterslide, barbecue plates for sale, free school supplies while they last, a DJ, Fairy Hair and much more. The Route 70 Cruisers and Stidham’s Axe Throwing will be there, too. More than 40 vendors and resources will be on hand. The main focus for this annual event are the free backpacks and school supplies that will be given out to parents as long as the supplies last. For more information on how to donate school supplies and hygiene products, email organizers at bearcloset18@gmail.com.

Davidson’s Fort Historic Park in Old Fort will host a Civil War Encampment today, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. This is a free event, but donations are welcomed to help maintain the grounds of the fort and keep history alive. Come out and witness the lives of the 19th Century, visit with the soldiers, see their camps and tour the fort’s blockhouse. Davidson’s Fort Historic Park is at 140 Bud Hogan Drive in Old Fort. For more information, contact Robert Martin at 828-407-8300 or email at Davidsonfort76@gmail.com.

TUESDAY, AUG. 1

The Mountain Glory Quilters’ Guild meeting will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at noon at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on U.S. 70 in Pleasant Gardens. This will be a potluck luncheon and a birthday gift exchange (maximum cost $15). Please bring any small batik scraps that you have that are at least 2.5-inch x 4.5-inch.

McDowell's Children's Theatre will hold auditions for their fall teen show, "The Addams Family young@part," Tuesday, Aug. 1 and Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Greenlee Theatre at MACA in downtown Marion. This show is for ages 13 to 18, performers and tech crew are both invited to audition times.

THURSDAY, AUG. 3

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a large wire tree with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, Aug. 3, from 1-5 p.m. The cost is $35 for A3L members, $45 non-members, plus $20 supplies. Learn to construct a tree of life 3-D sculpture using aluminum-coated copper wire. Multiple colors of wire to choose from. Once the technique is learned it can be applied to smaller and larger sculptures. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave. Old Fort, or call 828 668-1100.

McDowell Arts Council Association's August gallery show will feature the work of Kelly Solesby. An opening reception for the show and artist will take place Thursday, Aug. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 5

The Marion Business Association is making plans for the Sidewalk Yard Sale on Saturday, Aug. 5. Spaces are $10 each and are by reservation. Reserve your space now. Contact the MBA office at 652-2215.

The Micropolitan Film Festival will hold its fifth annual Short Film event in the Marion Depot at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5. Tickets are $10. Film lineup and more can be found at McDowellarts.org/MFF.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a daisy welcome sign with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, Aug. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $30 A3L members, $40 non-members, plus $35 supply fee. Join artist Lisa Hines in making this fun and pretty welcome sign of your very own. Everything you will need will be ready in the classroom. It’s a fun day of creativity. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 668-1100.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in abstract stained glass window with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. This is a cutting class and it will be held Thursday, Aug. 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $35 for A3L members, $45 non-members, plus $14 supplies. You choose from glass colors/textures and fun add-ins or bring a special piece and learn how to incorporate it. You will learn the basics on cutting glass, tools and how to complete your panel. Everything is supplied and every creation will be unique. This is a fun and creative class appropriate for beginners. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort or call 828-668-1100.

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer class in making a sunflower wine bottle with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. The cost is $20 for A3L members, $30 non-members, plus $20 supply fee. What's better than drinking wine? Making art with the bottles. Join artist Lisa Hines in making your own sunflower light wine bottle to adorn your home or give as a gift. Everything you need is in the class along with step-by-step instructions. This class also makes a fun “Girls Night Out.” To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort or call 828-668-1100.

SATURDAY, AUG. 12

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making clay mushrooms with Mathilda Potter as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $40 for A3L members, $50 non-members, includes all supplies. Learn to make cute little mushroom sculptures by hand-building with kiln-fired clay. These adorable mushrooms look great in potted houseplants or just on a shelf and they are fun and easy to make for beginners. All levels welcome and all tools and supplies are included. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort or call 828-668-1100.

MONDAY, AUG. 12

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a 3-D stained glass garden spinner with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The class will be taught Monday, Aug. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. The cost is $42for A3L members, $52 non-members, plus $18 supplies. Students will make a 3-D garden spinner (multiple precut colors to choose from) or if you have preferences, please let the instructor know when you register. Students will clean, flux, solder using a jig, attach hardware to make a mesmerizing glass garden spinner. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery 78C Catawba Ave. or call 828 668-1100.