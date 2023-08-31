Editor’s note: Calendar items must be submitted at least six days before an event. Items are only guaranteed to publish once prior to the event. To guarantee placement in the paper on a particular day, organizations can purchase an ad by calling 315-720-9694. Email all items to news@mcdowellnews.com.

TODAY

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a Beginner’s Paints, Pets & Pints (B.Y.O.B.) with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught today from 6-9 p.m. The cost is $40 for A3L members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $25 supply fee. This class is designed specifically for beginners, no experience is necessary. After you register, email your favorite pet photo to Hines at Treetopmagic@gmail.com and she will sketch an outline and color guide of your pet on an 11-inch by 14-inch wrapped canvas. Prior to class, stop by Hillman’s next door and pick up your pint or pints or B.Y.O.B. (Alcohol is not sold at the gallery and is not included in the price of this class.). Hines uses a paint-by-letter approach to help guide you through the portrait and teaches you brushstroke and blending techniques along the way. All paints and supplies are provided. Only one pet per canvas. Registration ends two days prior to the date of the class. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 668-1100.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 1

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a mosaic stepping stone with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The class will be taught Friday, Sept. 1, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $30 for A3L members, $40 for nonmembers, plus a $15 supply fee. Students will use a variety of items to include stained glass, ceramic tile and rock to create a personalized stepping stone using the direct method of mosaic. Students, feel free to bring specialized plates or items you would like to include. Students will leave with a finished stepping stone — cement base. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 668-1100.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a sunflower lazy Susan with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Saturday, Sept. 2, from noon to 4 p.m. The cost is $40 for A3L members, $50 for nonmembers, plus a $30 supply fee. You will be amazed at how beautiful these lazy Susans are when completed. To register, visit Arrowhead Gallery 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort, or call 668-1100.

MONDAY, SEPT. 4 On Monday, Sept. 4, all seven convenience centers and Transfer Station will be closed in observance of Labor Day. On Tuesday, Sept. 5, they will resume normal operating hours. All seven convenience centers are open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the Transfer Station will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, contact Dewayne Riddle at 828-659-2521 or 828-925-2062.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 5

The Mountain Glory Quilters’ Guild meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at noon at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on U.S. 70 West in Pleasant Gardens. After the meeting, members will make Christmas ornaments.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in swipe-acrylic pour technique with Lisa Hines as the instructor. The class will be taught Thursday, Sept. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. The cost is $30 for A3L members and $40 for non-members, plus $20 supply fee. You will learn and complete the technique on a 11-inch by 14-inch canvas with the colors of your choice. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort or call 828-668-1100.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

The Arrowhead Artists and Artisans League in Old Fort will offer a class in making a 3-D glass pumpkin with Catherine Bruggeman as the instructor. The class will be taught Friday, Sept. 8 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $28 for A3L members, $38 for non-members plus $12 supply fee. This fun, 3-D pumpkin is beautiful on a table or with a table scape. Students can choose their own color of pumpkin, please note when signing up. Students will clean, flux, solder using a form and attach hardware to make their personalized pumpkin. To register, come by Arrowhead Gallery, 78C Catawba Ave., Old Fort or call 828-668-1100.

TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

Newcomers and Friends in McDowell County will kick off its 2023-24 new year with a membership meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. The luncheon meeting will be held at the Marion Community Building, 191 N. Main St. in downtown Marion. Founded as a way for those new to the area to meet others, form lasting friendships and become part of the community, membership is open to all women In McDowell County and surrounding areas. Prospective members are invited to attend a meeting as a guest before joining. Contact Chris Amsbary at chris.amsbary@gmail.com for additional information.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 16

The next plant-based potluck will be Saturday, Sept. 16, from 6-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Marion’s Fellowship Hall. There will be a short talk on a diet- and health-related subject to be determined. Bring a plant-based dish (no meats/egg/dairy) and a hearty appetite. Not sure what to bring? Just bring fruit. Paper products provided. Please bring a copy of your recipe to share with others. Interested folks can take a photo with their phones. There will be unsweetened tea. Water will be available as well. Feel free to bring another beverage if desired.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 28

Historic Carson House will hold Revolutionary War Day for fourth-grade students on Thursday, Sept. 28. It will take place from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and from noon to 2:30 p.m. The public program will take place at 6 p.m. at the Jubilee Arbor. Historic Carson House is at 1805 U.S. 70 West in Marion. For more information, call 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 30

Historic Carson House Foundation will host Family Heritage Day on Saturday, Sept. 30. This event will feature barbecue, hayrides, dancing, music, cakewalk, games, colonial demonstrations, face painting, silent auction and much more. Advance tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children 10 and younger. Activities and games will take place from 3-5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. Dancing will be from 6-7 p.m. Auction closes at 5 p.m. Historic Carson House is at 1805 U.S. 70 West in Marion. For more information, call 828-724-4948 or email historiccarsonhouse@gmail.com.