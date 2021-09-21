Big Brothers Big Sisters expands into McDowell, surrounding counties

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina has expanded into McDowell, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties and has named Michelle Pellersels as program coordinator.
Pellersels, a resident of Spruce Pine, has worked with youth in after-school programs, residential programs, experiential programs and in a variety of classroom settings, according to a news release.
“I firmly believe that youth can thrive when the people around them help them explore their potential,” she said. “I’ve personally seen the impact that Bigs can have on Littles. I am passionate about the work BBBS does.”
Pellersels is now recruiting “Bigs” (adult mentors) and “Littles” (youth from 6 to 15 years old) for life-enriching opportunities and friendship. Like all Big Brothers Big Sisters branches throughout the United States, BBBSWNC works to create and sustain matches that ignite a young person’s potential, according to the news release.
BBBS recruits caring adults who hang out with their Little Brother or Little Sister twice a month to provide opportunities that may not exist at home. Bigs and Littles talk, walk, bake, play sports, hang out and do other things. Studies have shown that constant, dependable contact with a supportive adult can improve a child’s schoolwork, personal relationships and self-esteem.
Partnering with parents/guardians, schools, corporations and other community members, BBBSWNC carefully pairs children with screened volunteers while monitoring and supporting these mentoring matches.
BBBSWNC has served more than 14,000 youth since its creation in 1982. The Asheville-based nonprofit organization has staffed branches throughout western North Carolina. Like BBBS affiliates throughout the country, it holds itself accountable to its Littles and supporters by measuring rates of success that include higher aspirations, better relationships, greater self-confidence and avoidance of risky behaviors.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is the nation’s largest donor- and volunteer-supported mentoring network, according to the news release.
Pellersels can be reached at 828-518-0099 or AMY@bbbswnc.org. Learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina at bbbswnc.org. Visit the organization on Facebook at facebook.com/bbbswnc.org.