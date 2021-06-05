Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry will bring his story of redemption to Marion

That one-time superhero of baseball - Darryl Strawberry- the one who played 17 MLB seasons, made more than $30 million and lost it all, was a defeated addict.

That’s when he found the Lord.

Today, Strawberry says he is a man of God. He’s a 52-year-old ordained minister who doesn’t own a ball glove and prays before every meal. The man who tried so many times to reinvent himself, only to fall back into drugs and women and booze, swears this is his final reinvention.

And, Minister Strawberry says, if he could do it all over, he never would have played baseball.

“Darryl Strawberry is described as a legend by many who have been dazzled by the dynamics of his game, the power he possessed at the plate and the story of redemption that continues to bring hope to so many lives,” Smith said.

Strawyberry's purpose and passion now is serving the Lord Jesus Christ by speaking a message of hope and helping others transform their lives through the power of the gospel.

“I was once very lost and tormented but now I am found and free in Christ Jesus. I want everyone to experience the saving and transforming power of Jesus Christ,” Strawberry said.