Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry will bring his story of redemption to Marion

Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry is coming to Marion to talk about his career and, more importantly, overcoming his addictions and personal problems.
Freedom Life has been working for more than a year to make this community event a success. It will be held Thursday, June 17 at Big League Camp on Yancey Road.
Gates open at 4:30 p.m. with a free barbecue dinner for the first 2,000 attendees and plenty of other activities beginning at 5 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults and free to those 12 and under.
“We have joined with many community leaders to make the Darryl Strawberry event a fun-filled family evening along with some great encouragement about hope through the journey and lessons of Darryl’s own life -- especially those whom may struggle in family brokenness and addiction,” said Jim Smith, development director for Freedom Life.
There will be parking at Big League Camp with overflow behind J Hartman’s near Food Lion on U.S. 70 West with shuttle service provided.
Anyone who buys a VIP event pass will have dinner (a table for six) with Darryl, along with a meet and greet, photo with Darryl and a more intimate setting as he shares his story.
There are a total of 27 tables for this VIP event. If you are interested, the cost is $1,000 for a table and you can reach out to Jim Smith for your spot now. (jsmith@freedomlifeministries.org. Other contact information is below)
On the field, there will be community talent at the main stage from 5- 6:15 p.m.
“We encourage you to bring a chair and sit in the lined areas on the field,” Smith said. “Down each sideline, we will have church and human service organizations booths sharing information on how they can assist your family in many ways here in McDowell.”
At 6:15 p.m., all areas will wrap up and all eyes will be on the main stage.
Heart Cry, the music outreach of Freedom Life, will begin with a short concert followed by Strawberry sharing his story.
This highly anticipated presentation by Strawberry is the main event of the Freedom Life community.
“Many of you that are baseball fans may be surprised that Darryl is now an ordain minister,” Smith said. “The last we heard of him, he’d thrown away what should have been a Hall of Fame career because he was in an addiction with drugs and alcohol. Cocaine was the main drug that forced Strawberry’s retirement in 2000.”
At that time, Major League Baseball had just given him a year-long suspension for failing another drug test. Strawberry slowly disappeared from the public eye. He would pop up from time to time in the news for other addiction-related mishaps. He was in a circular pattern of rehab, relapse, surrender and then repeat.
That one-time superhero of baseball - Darryl Strawberry- the one who played 17 MLB seasons, made more than $30 million and lost it all, was a defeated addict.
That’s when he found the Lord.
Today, Strawberry says he is a man of God. He’s a 52-year-old ordained minister who doesn’t own a ball glove and prays before every meal. The man who tried so many times to reinvent himself, only to fall back into drugs and women and booze, swears this is his final reinvention.
And, Minister Strawberry says, if he could do it all over, he never would have played baseball.
“Darryl Strawberry is described as a legend by many who have been dazzled by the dynamics of his game, the power he possessed at the plate and the story of redemption that continues to bring hope to so many lives,” Smith said.
Strawyberry's purpose and passion now is serving the Lord Jesus Christ by speaking a message of hope and helping others transform their lives through the power of the gospel.
“I was once very lost and tormented but now I am found and free in Christ Jesus. I want everyone to experience the saving and transforming power of Jesus Christ,” Strawberry said.
Freedom Life has a saying: “hopelessness ends here.” Freedom Life is not an organization with a magic key. It is an organization founded on the biblical principles of healing and renewal, or love and compassion for our brothers and sister. It is led by many staff members who have experienced their own recovery, brokenness and renewal stories. They understand hope.
106.9 The Light FM and Big League Camp are among the key sponsors in this event. Local businesses can become event sponsors as well, showing support for a stronger community through recovery and renewal. You can reach out to Jim if you would to: volunteer, be a key business or private sponsor, have a free booth space for your human services organization or church.
Tickets are available at the Freedom Life Office on 130 N. Logan St. (the original Marion City Hall), by calling the office (828)-559-2224, or by going online at www.freedomlifeministries.org.
“We encourage you not to wait till last minute for your ticket or VIP table purchased,” said Smith.