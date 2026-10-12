The Rotary Club of Marion’s auction will take place Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Box Factory performance and event center at 29 Logan St. The preview will begin after 5 p.m., and the bidding starts at 6 p.m. This year’s auction has a goal of raising at least $70,000. In this photo from last year, auctioneer Jim Williams takes bids as fellow Rotarians hold up items.
FILE PHOTO
In this photo from last year, auctioneer Jim Williams conducts the sale as fellow Rotarians point out bidders in the crowd.
FILE PHOTO
The Rotary Club’s auction will take place Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Box Factory performance and event center at 29 Logan St. This year’s auction has a goal of raising $70,000, and this is the highest goal ever set for this auction, which started in 1984.
FILE PHOTO
For 43 years, the Rotary Club of Marion’s auction has attracted crowds of people anxious to bid on numerous interesting items. This photo is from last year’s auction.
FILE PHOTO
The Rotary Club’s auction has a lot of vacation packages. One of them is this treetop hideaway in Marion. It is a two-night stay, with one bedroom and one bathroom and has a $650 value.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Another vacation package to be sold is the use of one of these cabins at Grier Village’s Copper Ridge near Old Fort. A two-night stay at the new Copper Ridge at Grier Village can accommodate up to 12 guests. The cabin has five bedrooms and five bathrooms and comes with a large fireplace, a fire pit and a hot tub. This package has a $1,500 value.
FILE PHOTO
These firearms will go on the Rotary Club of Marion’s auction block on Thursday, Oct. 15.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
This gift basket from Flavors on Main will be among the many items to be sold.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
This gift basket of a cat bed and cat toys will be sold to the highest bidder.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
A 34-piece Victorian Christmas village is just one of many collectibles to be sold.
MIKE CONLEY, MCDOWELL NEWS
A framed poster of “Smokey and the Bandit” will be sold to the highest bidder at the Rotary Club’s auction on Thursday. It is just one of some highly collectible movie posters to be sold. Others will be framed posters of “Ben-Hur” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
The Rotary Club of Marion’s auction will take place Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Box Factory performance and event center at 29 Logan St. The preview will begin after 5 p.m., and the bidding starts at 6 p.m. This year’s auction has a goal of raising at least $70,000. In this photo from last year, auctioneer Jim Williams takes bids as fellow Rotarians hold up items.
The Rotary Club’s auction will take place Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Box Factory performance and event center at 29 Logan St. This year’s auction has a goal of raising $70,000, and this is the highest goal ever set for this auction, which started in 1984.
Another vacation package to be sold is the use of one of these cabins at Grier Village’s Copper Ridge near Old Fort. A two-night stay at the new Copper Ridge at Grier Village can accommodate up to 12 guests. The cabin has five bedrooms and five bathrooms and comes with a large fireplace, a fire pit and a hot tub. This package has a $1,500 value.
A framed poster of “Smokey and the Bandit” will be sold to the highest bidder at the Rotary Club’s auction on Thursday. It is just one of some highly collectible movie posters to be sold. Others will be framed posters of “Ben-Hur” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”