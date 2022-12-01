Appalachian Potters Market returns to McDowell Saturday

After a two-year hiatus, the Appalachian Potters Market makes a grand return this Saturday.

The 34th annual Potters Market will be back at McDowell High School in Marion on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Thirty-five potters from across the region will be on site along with live music from local band Skiffle Creek, fresh coffee and baked goods by Kafe Neo Espresso Bar, and a clay ornament craft section for children and adults alike, according to a news release.

Who will be there? The potters lined up for the market are:

The Appalachian Potters Market is hosted by McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) and will offer some of the finest handmade pottery from local and regional artists. This event on Saturday marks the market’s return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve missed not only the event for our community, but for our heritage potters who have been attending APM for decades,” said MACA Executive Director Susan Pyatt-Baker. “It feels really good to have our friends back in town and share this time of year with live music, handmade pottery and a sense of community.”

The potters, organizers and local patrons who return year after year have all expressed their excitement for the annual tradition to return to western North Carolina.

Lonon Pottery

One of those is Lonon Pottery, which is based in McDowell County’s Pleasant Gardens community. Lonon Pottery is owned and operated by Matthew and Nikki Lonon. They make wheel-thrown functional pottery.

“Our workshop is located at our residence and we sell at various local stores including Flavors on Main in Marion,” said Nikki Lonon. “We have been making pottery since 2019 when I started taking pottery lessons with a potter in Shelby. My husband is a self-taught potter. This is our first time at the Potters Market in Marion since the last two years have been canceled. We are excited as first timers to the show and that it’s right here in our hometown. We have been as customers in the past and loved it.”

The Laughing Potter

Erika A. Arroyo is another potter who is coming back. She’s been a potter for almost 23 years and this will be her second time at the Appalachian Potters Market. Her first time was in 2019. Her pottery business is called The Laughing Potter or Arroyopottery.

She doesn’t have a brick-and-mortar shop, but she does have an Etsy site where some of her items are available. She mainly participates in events and is not a production potter, though, her latest creations can be found on her Instagram page (@arroyopottery).

“I make mostly one-of-a-kind functional art pottery, some of which is multipurpose (think a sponge holder that’s also a business card holder) and all of which have numerous layers of glaze to get to a desired color result,” she told The McDowell News. “I used to be a painter (grad school) but am also a graphic design person so the fusion of those two skills results in what my pottery is today. I’m a fan of quirky but not cutesy, and am very into learning new pottery techniques, whether in glazing or forming work.”

Arroyo said she is a Filipino-American and works as a full time art director for a New York publisher. She worked remotely since before the pandemic. Arroyo said she works on her pottery after she’s done with her job.

Rising Moon Ceramics

This year, Marion potter Amie Dale will attend the market for the first time. She said she is a self-taught small-batch potter who makes fairytale/whimsical pottery with colorful glazes and lots of mushrooms. The name of her pottery is Rising Moon Ceramics.

“I started making pottery about four years ago and fell in love with it instantly,” Dale told The McDowell News. “I love to pay attention to detail and I am always looking to make my pieces stand out by pushing the limits to what a ‘functional’ piece can be. One collection I made last year was called ‘The Secret Door mug collection’ where I added little functional doors on mugs. Inside the doors, you would find tiny sculpted figures of animals, gnomes and/or mushrooms. I’ll definitely be bringing another secret door collection back again soon.”

Dale makes all of her art at her home in Marion and sells mostly online. But she hopes to be a part of more local markets in the coming year. Her website is under construction at the moment, but it will be back up hopefully by the middle of this month or sooner at RisingMoonCeramics.com. But for now, everyone can see her new work and available pieces over on her Instagram page. She also takes custom commissions. She also has a Facebook page under the same name that she’s been trying to give more attention to lately as well.

“This will be my first time at the Potters Market and I am just tickled to be going,” Dale said. “In my online profiles I always like to say that I am just a happy hippie living in the Blue Ridge Mountains making art and spreading kindness.”

The doors for the 34th annual market will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5 for patrons 16 years of age and older. Parking is free. All proceeds benefit McDowell Arts Council Association and nonprofit arts initiatives in our community, according to the news release.